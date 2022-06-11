THE first definition given in the Dictionaries of the Scots Language (DSL) for the word keeker is “one who watches or pries”, but many Scots will know it better in the context of a blue keeker, or black eye.

The first DSL example of this sense is from Ayrshire, in Poems by M Lochhead (1852): “We’ll gie them noo the time o’ day, In a blue keeker.” Later, the Sunday Post of August 31, 1958 recorded: “That’s a richt keeker! How did ye get that black eye?”