By Fiona Doherty
CLEAN Air Day today (June 16) gives us all a chance to focus on what each of us can do to help improve the quality of the air we breathe in our towns and cities. It strikes me that as part of this campaign, we need to appreciate the role that bus is already playing to reduce the environmental impact of travel. However, we also need to recognise the current and future challenges to getting more people out of their cars and onto buses.
By leaving the car at home and taking the bus – even for just one journey – the impact would be amazing. If everyone in the UK switched one in every 25 car journeys to bus it could deliver a saving of two million tonnes of carbon emissions a year.
Many operators are already running a fleet of new electric buses on both urban and rural routes which offer customers a journey with a low carbon impact. Even a diesel-operated bus can improve the air quality impact as people use the bus instead of their cars – one bus with 74 passengers produces significantly less CO2 than 74 diesel cars.
For me, the main barriers that need to be addressed are road congestion, road space allocation for buses and most importantly industry collaboration.
There are bus lanes already in place on many busy routes and these work efficiently in our cities where they are monitored. However, where they are not checked, these lanes are ineffective in many towns. We must address the road space allocation for buses to ensure that there are traffic light priorities for buses to help keep services on time and maintain customer confidence.
Congestion causes delays to bus services and is the single biggest barrier that needs to be addressed to help people make the choice of leaving their cars at home. Operators are doing what we can through innovation and investment to ensure that the on-bus experience is what customers need. But the quality of roadside infrastructure also needs to be looked at – and quickly – to ensure that bus users feel they have a safe, well-lit and easy place to wait for a bus.
Collaboration between operators, local authorities and other stakeholders is critical and in Glasgow for example, we have already started work on this through the GlasGo Bus Alliance where competing operators have come together with a shared vision for bus travel in the city. It is important that we all play our part and focus on the areas where we each have responsibility.
We want to achieve a bus service that improves the environment and air quality; makes public transport available to everyone where it is economically viable; and supports our economic recovery. So how do we make our vision a reality? We all need to play our part and work together now. The operators are already committed, so let’s just get on with it.
Fiona Doherty is Managing Director, Stagecoach West Scotland and Chair of GlasGo Bus Alliance
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here