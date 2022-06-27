By Angus Robertson

THERE has never been a better or more exciting time for anyone looking to start or develop a career in Scotland’s screen industries. Last week Screen Scotland published an independent report which shows the exceptional growth that our film and TV industries have experienced in recent years. This comprehensive study showed that the screen industry now sustains 10,280 full-time equivalent jobs and its contribution to Scotland’s economy was £567.6 million in 2019.

This marks a profound change in a sector which could be worth around £1 billion by 2030 if current growth continues. Over the last few years, Scotland has gone from a country with limited production capacity and no studios to one with a vibrant screen eco-system. We now have a number of busy studios and hope for more on the way, while public service broadcasters like the BBC, STV and Channel 4 are the cornerstone of commissioning, along with international streaming services like Netflix and Amazon. And Scotland is now more firmly than ever on the map for our stunning locations and attracting interest from Hollywood’s major studios. For instance, Warner Brothers’s Bat Girl movie chose to film in Glasgow earlier this year.

In tandem with this rapid expansion of the sector, it’s important to make sure we have a pool of talent across all areas of the industry, whether it’s jobs in front of, or behind, the camera. As well as actors, directors, and writers, the industry needs a whole host of other professions to support its exciting work, from joiners and electricians to hairdressers and caterers.

Together with the public agency Screen Scotland, our top priority is to build the skills, talent and infrastructure necessary to capitalise on this unprecedented interest in Scotland as a great place to make films and television. Most of the productions filming here, and all those that are funded by Screen Scotland, have to build training into their productions, and I would strongly encourage anyone – regardless of their age and stage – to explore the jobs and opportunities on offer in the sector.

For the launch of the screen report last week, I was at FirstStage Studios in Leith, where recent productions there have offered valuable training opportunities across a variety of skills. For instance The Rig for Amazon worked with Screen Scotland and Screen NETS to place 15 people across 13 different departments. This scheme offers an on-the-job training programme for new entrants from all over Scotland for technical, production and design roles in high-end TV and film. And on another recent Amazon production at the studios, Good Omens, there were skills development opportunities offered to crew based locally.

We also want to get even more Scottish stories and voices on screen – from home-grown talent like the award-winning independent comedy-drama LIMBO or the Screen Scotland-backed feature film Aftersun. The directorial debut from Scottish director Charlotte Wells attracted a lot of attention during Critics Week at this year’s Cannes International Film Festival.

To continue to grow the screen sector sustainably, and to make sure our booming production industry is here to stay, we need to nurture the next generation of screen talent. So if you’d like to find out more about how to get the qualifications and experience you need to open doors to a job in one of the Scotland’s most exciting and fast-growing sectors, Screen Scotland’s website has all the details.

Angus Robertson is Scotland's Culture Secretary