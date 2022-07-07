By Andrew Walker
THE Scottish Government’s Programme for Government included a goal to reach 500 employee-owned businesses (EOBs) by 2030. We currently stand at 200.
Appetite for this employee ownership model is rising. Indeed, the rate of businesses turning to employee ownership has increased by 13 per cent since June 2020. It is hard not to see this rate increase further, as EOBs are often remarkably resilient to risk and economic downturns.
Much of the growth of EOBs has been driven by succession planning – in particular smaller businesses creating Employee-Ownership Trusts.
A recent example of this is the online retailer Executive Shaving Company, which gave colleagues a stake in the business as part of the owners’ retirement plans. Another to take this route is Carlton Bingo, which has become Scotland’s largest employee-owned business. Carlton’s major shareholders commented that, although a management buyout was initially a possible exit option, it just deferred the inevitable for the business – succession through employee-ownership.
There are sound macroeconomic reasons why employee ownership should be viewed positively. Primarily because it means that businesses do not have to be sold via trade sale or be wound down. The rise of EOBs helps to keep the economic cogs turning.
EOBs also often show greater resilience than non-EOBs during economic downturns. This is because non-EOBs increasingly think more in the short-term in times of trouble. They also tend to turn to cost-cutting which can have a negative impact on the economy. Meanwhile, EOBs tend to focus more on the long-term, including innovation and risk-taking, which often results in more effective performance.
With today’s cost-of-living crisis, it’s perhaps this innovation and risk taking that will better support business growth and economic resilience.
Furthermore, EOBs are becoming more attractive because employees have greater confidence in their long-term thinking. EOBs can spur on job creation through innovation and offer greater job security, too; a survey from the midst of the pandemic suggested that EOBs were 3.2 times more likely to retain staff in times of economic hardship than non-EOBs and that they "kept considerably more money in employees' hands – and in the economy".
But, beyond profit, there’s great purpose in being employee-owned. Many businesses that have become employee-owned believe that it’s the socially responsible thing to do.
By giving colleagues more control of the company, profit is distributed more equally, and engagement and confidence in the business increases, too.
We can see this positively impacting the inner workings of business – if employees are more involved with decision-making processes, they learn valuable lessons about the consequences of business decisions and gain greater individual responsibility. This doesn’t just benefit the business – it increases colleagues’ awareness of wider economic implications..
Confidence in EOBs has evidently increased in recent years. In Scotland in particular, more SMEs have adopted the model. With a cost-of-living crisis on our hands, giving employees more ownership of businesses may be part of the solution. Not only because it can benefit those working for the business, but because it will, in turn, assist the Scottish economy too.
Andrew Walker is Partner and Head of Corporate Growth at Morton Fraser
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here