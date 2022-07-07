THOUSANDS will descend upon Glasgow’s East End this weekend as TRSNMT returns for its fifth edition.
Running tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday, the festival first took place at Glasgow Green in 2017. It was announced only two months after legendary festival T in the Park was cancelled (both were organised by DF Concerts).
TRSNMT has attracted popular musicians from across the world of music, with Radiohead, Stormzy and Biffy Clyro all headlining in previous years.
Who are the headliners this year?
Paisley singer-songwriter Paolo Nutini tops the bill tomorrow, following the release of his new album Last Night in the Bittersweet last week.
New York rockers The Strokes, who are probably best known for their 2001 single Last Nite, headline on Saturday.
Lewis Capaldi is back again, with the Bathgate native closing the festival on Sunday.
Who else is playing?
There’s something for everyone, with Sam Fender, disco legends Nile Rodgers & Chic and the Bootleg Beatles all performing tomorrow.
Saturday is jam-packed: Foals, Whitburn’s The Snuts and Dublin post-punk band Fontaines D.C. all take to the Main Stage. There are also some poppier performers, such as Years & Years and Example. It’s not all for youngsters either, with Jimmy Eat World and Maximo Park performing on the King Tut’s Stage.
Sunday is a great one for indie groups, with Wolf Alice and DMA’s on the Main Stage and Easy Life and Gang of Youths on the King Tut’s Stage. Norwegian pop sensation Sigrid is also performing on the Main Stage. But if you’re more interested in dance music than bands or singers, don't worry. The iconic Boogie Bar is back with newcomers Nico Balducci and Frankie Elyse and TRNSMT regulars BETH, K4CIE and Dan South all spinning tunes.
New acts to look out for?
If you’re about tomorrow and are into jazz or soul, it’s worth going to see Kitti on the King Tut’s Stage. For something heavier, Dead Pony are also playing tomorrow, but on the River Stage.
Perth’s Parliamo are one for Britpop fans, as they play the River Stage on Saturday, while Dylan Fraser is certainly one to watch on Sunday. He's playing the River Stage and has 180,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.
If you’re into techno, Dundee native Hannah Laing is closing the Boogie Bar on Sunday night.
Can I still get tickets?
The only way to go tomorrow is to buy a whole weekend ticket (for £182.50 plus the booking fee), as day tickets and two-day tickets including tomorrow are sold out. There are still day tickets available for Saturday and Sunday (£71.50 plus booking fee) and two-day tickets for those days are available (£134 plus booking fee).
What about the trains?
Travel could be an issue this weekend as Scotrail is still running a reduced timetable. Only six trains are leaving Glasgow city centre after the festival finishes at 11pm tomorrow and on Saturday. On Sunday, there are no trains leaving the city centre after the festival ends at 11pm.
