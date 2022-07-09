THE pressure is on now more than ever to find a way to make a botched hard Brexit work for business.
The Wall Street Journal reported on the impact on the pound after it was announced that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to step down, and was one of the overseas titles to use the combination “Borexit”.
An analysis on the response to the news was offered in the US on Thursday.
The WSJ’s Jon Sindreu says: “The Prime Minister that oversaw UK’s departure from the European Union is now heading for the exit himself.
“Boris Johnson resigned on Thursday following a string of scandals and a mass exodus of ministers and senior government aides. The pound rose on the news, though it remains near its weakest in years.”
He writes: “The pound reacted to the news by rising against both the US dollar and the euro.
“A country’s financial assets rarely react positively to political turmoil, but this pattern has been observable ever since the walls started closing around Boris Johnson’s administration last month.
“The moves haven’t been huge, but they are a sign that, in investors’ minds, the positives from his turbulent departure outweigh the negatives.”
He adds: “Whoever Britain’s next leader turns out to be, sterling is likely to be onside.”
It leaves the potential trajectory more open, and solid suggestions are beginning to gain support.
Business editor Ian McConnell found Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s position on Brexit this week baffling. He writes: “There is a simple way to minimise further damage, and that is to rejoin the single market. This can, as London mayor Sadiq Khan rightly pointed out this week, be done without rejoining the EU. So that means the Leavers can still have their Brexit.
“However, rejoining the single market would give the UK back two colossal benefits: frictionless trade with the world’s largest free trade bloc and free movement of people.”
The economic crisis came under the spotlight in deputy business editor Scott Wright’s column this week, as he asks: “Are employers preparing for more ‘trench warfare’ as the cost of living soars?”
He writes: “The phrase employed was perhaps a little over the top. But comments issued earlier this week by Mark Mulholland, a partner at Glasgow-based accountancy firm Wylie & Bisset, gave an insight into how employers are responding to the unfolding cost of living crisis.
“Reacting to the surging cost of food, fuel, energy, clothes, travel and rent, after official figures showed annual UK consumer prices index inflation increased to 9.1 per cent in May, its highest rate in 40 years, Mr Mulholland declared that small and medium-sized enterprises should revisit the ‘trench warfare’ mentality with regard to costs that characterised the early days of the pandemic two years ago.”
Also this week, business correspondent Kristy Dorsey reports that Skyscanner co-founder Gareth Williams and Anna Lagerqvist Christopherson, co-founder of Edinburgh’s Boda Bar Group, have invested a six-figure sum in a Scottish start-up looking to capitalise on the growing trend for remote working.
The investment marks the first external funding raised by Swurf, which was set up in in the Scottish capital last year by events and marketing professional Nikki Gibson.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel