Watch the birdy
SOME basic summertime maths. Cloudless sky + hot sun = paradise.
However… Cloudless sky + hot sun + seagull = hell on Earth.
At least that’s what Deedee Cuddihy tells us. Our intrepid correspondent has been hearing from numerous desperate souls who have barely recovered from encounters with the brash, brigand birdies.
One of Deedee’s Glasgow chums was attempting to enjoy a two-scoop vanilla ice cream cone while holidaying in Whitby.
Unfortunately a local varmint of the seagull variety operated a two-scoop swoop and vamoosed with the vanilla.
Deedee has also been notified of a Dumfries seagull who instigated a flapjack attack, while an Ayrshire gull gobbled a hot doughnut.
The Diary suggests the human race should surrender immediately and bow down to our seagull overlords.
Who knows, they may show pity and let us nibble a handful of yummy worms, while they chow down at the local carvery.
Ironic interlude
PHILOSOPHICAL thought of the day from reader Ken Garner, who says: “The only thing fire drills actually teach people is how to sarcastically leave a building as a group.”
Bum deal
A DIARY yarn about bottoms reminds Barrie Crawford of a match at Fir Park. The linesman raised his flag, indicating one of the home players was offside.
An irate Motherwell fan yelled: “Haw, linesman, stick yer flag up yer a**e!”
The linesman duly retorted: “Ah canny. It’s fu’ o’ whustles!”
Bam means Nam
GLASGOW taxi driver Mark Rushton gave a lift to an American tourist this week who said: “I love the simmering tension in your city. I was in the self-service queue at Sainsbury’s and some drunk guy started screaming that he was being overcharged for Frosties. Felt like I was in a Vietnam movie.”
Liquid launch
HOLIDAY hijinks. Glasgow playwright Catriona Duggan was struggling to enjoy a boat trip while nursing a hangover.
“So when they handed out wee cups of water I gratefully necked one,” says Catriona.
Alas, the liquid she was gurgling turned out to be grappa.
“This is the story of how I died at sea,” groans the pitifully puggled playwright.
Counter intuitive
ONE of the most detailed photos of the universe has been snapped by the James Webb Space Telescope. The image is studded with stars and faraway galaxies.
Ian Noble from Carstairs Village is more impressed than most. Our awestruck reader says: “My immediate thought was, it looks very like my kitchen counter top.”
Raillery
“THE problem with monorail designers,” says reader Albert Harvey, “is they all have a one-track mind.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here