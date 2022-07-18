HOLLYWOOD stars Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck – known by the joint soubriquet "Bennifer" – were married in a small ceremony in a Las Vegas drive-through chapel on Saturday night.
Lopez announced their marriage on Sunday in her newsletter, On the J Lo, with the heading “We did it”.
The pair told the world about the engagement via the same newsletter in April.
Were they not together before?
Good Will Hunting co-creator Affleck and On the Floor singer Lopez first began a romantic relationship after meeting on the set of Gigli in 2002. Lopez had been married twice before, while Affleck had previously dated Hollywood actor Gwyneth Paltrow.
Affleck and Lopez appeared together in the video for Lopez’s song Jenny from the Block and the film Jersey Girl.
They got engaged in late 2002, and planned to get married in September 2003. They postponed the wedding with four days’ notice because of “excessive media attention”. The couple called off the engagement in January 2004.
Who have they been with since?
In August 2004, Affleck began dating actor Jennifer Garner. The pair had become friends on the sets of Pearl Harbor in 2001 and Daredevil in 2003. They were married in 2005 and have three children together. Affleck and Garner separated in 2015 and were divorced in 2018.
Affleck had a long-distance relationship with television producer Lindsay Shookus from mid-2017 to mid-2018. They were briefly together again in early 2019. Affleck also went out with Cuban actor Ana de Armas from early 2020 to early 2021
Only five months after her engagement with Affleck was broken off, Ms Lopez married singer Marc Anthony. The pair had previously worked together and dated for a few months during the 1990s. Anthony and Lopez had twins together. The couple announced their separation in 2011 and were formally divorced in 2014.
After separation from Anthony, Ms Lopez had an on-off relationship with her former back-up dancer Casper Smart for five years.
She was then with New York Yankees baseball player Alex Rodriguez from 2017. She and Rodriguez became engaged in March 2019 but postponed their wedding twice because of the pandemic. The couple announced the end of their relationship in April 2021.
When did Bennifer get back together?
They remained in contact in the years after their break-up and spoke highly of each other in public. They started going out again in April 2021, some 20 years after the beginning of their first relationship, with Lopez confirming their relationship that July.
What was the wedding like?
Lopez wrote in her newsletter that the couple flew to Las Vegas on Saturday. They stood in line for their licence with four other other couples and were wed just after midnight.
The actors were wed in the Little White Chapel, which boasts a drive-through tunnel of love.
News of the wedding first spread on Sunday after Clark County Clerk’s office in Nevada showed that the pair obtained a marriage licence on Saturday. The records also showed that Lopez will change her name to Jennifer Affleck.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here