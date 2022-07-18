HOLLYWOOD stars Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck – known by the joint soubriquet "Bennifer" – were married in a small ceremony in a Las Vegas drive-through chapel on Saturday night.

Lopez announced their marriage on Sunday in her newsletter, On the J Lo, with the heading “We did it”.

The pair told the world about the engagement via the same newsletter in April.

Were they not together before?

Good Will Hunting co-creator Affleck and On the Floor singer Lopez first began a romantic relationship after meeting on the set of Gigli in 2002. Lopez had been married twice before, while Affleck had previously dated Hollywood actor Gwyneth Paltrow.

Affleck and Lopez appeared together in the video for Lopez’s song Jenny from the Block and the film Jersey Girl.

They got engaged in late 2002, and planned to get married in September 2003. They postponed the wedding with four days’ notice because of “excessive media attention”. The couple called off the engagement in January 2004.

Who have they been with since?

In August 2004, Affleck began dating actor Jennifer Garner. The pair had become friends on the sets of Pearl Harbor in 2001 and Daredevil in 2003. They were married in 2005 and have three children together. Affleck and Garner separated in 2015 and were divorced in 2018.

Affleck had a long-distance relationship with television producer Lindsay Shookus from mid-2017 to mid-2018. They were briefly together again in early 2019. Affleck also went out with Cuban actor Ana de Armas from early 2020 to early 2021

Only five months after her engagement with Affleck was broken off, Ms Lopez married singer Marc Anthony. The pair had previously worked together and dated for a few months during the 1990s. Anthony and Lopez had twins together. The couple announced their separation in 2011 and were formally divorced in 2014.

After separation from Anthony, Ms Lopez had an on-off relationship with her former back-up dancer Casper Smart for five years.

She was then with New York Yankees baseball player Alex Rodriguez from 2017. She and Rodriguez became engaged in March 2019 but postponed their wedding twice because of the pandemic. The couple announced the end of their relationship in April 2021.

When did Bennifer get back together?

They remained in contact in the years after their break-up and spoke highly of each other in public. They started going out again in April 2021, some 20 years after the beginning of their first relationship, with Lopez confirming their relationship that July.

What was the wedding like?

Lopez wrote in her newsletter that the couple flew to Las Vegas on Saturday. They stood in line for their licence with four other other couples and were wed just after midnight.

The actors were wed in the Little White Chapel, which boasts a drive-through tunnel of love.

News of the wedding first spread on Sunday after Clark County Clerk’s office in Nevada showed that the pair obtained a marriage licence on Saturday. The records also showed that Lopez will change her name to Jennifer Affleck.