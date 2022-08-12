With no equivalent of the consumer price cap to shelter from the worst of the storm, UK businesses and smaller firms in particular have been left defenceless against the energy bill crisis that financial expert Martin Lewis has described as on par with the Covid pandemic.
UK gas prices trebled throughout 2021 and have doubled again since the start of this year, meaning that businesses which last renewed their supply contracts two years ago are facing a five-fold increase as they begin to re-negotiate this autumn. Those renewing an annual contract are due to see bills twice what they paid this year.
If that weren’t enough, current futures market curves suggest a further 40 per cent increase by December. Independent consultancy Cornwall Insights said earlier this month that wholesale prices are unlikely to return to 2020 levels until 2030.
No great surprise then that a survey published yesterday by Simply Business, a provider of insurance to SMEs, found more than half of small firms cited rising fuel and energy costs as one of their greatest threats to survival.
READ MORE: Buy now, pain later as BNPL industry gets set for its first economic downturn
The UK’s SME sector – which in Scotland accounts for about 40% of employment and roughly half of turnover generated by the private sector – lost an eye-watering £126.6 billion during the pandemic. And now, according to the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), costs are at a record high for 89% of small firms.
Small businesses don’t have the benefit of consumer protections, nor do they have the negotiating power normally enjoyed by their larger counterparts. Yet according to reports, energy suppliers are backing away from heavy power users for fear that wafer-thin profit margins on contracts to larger customers could be wiped out by volatile wholesale prices.
Intensive energy users are already cutting back. US fertiliser giant CF Industries temporarily closed two UK plants in response rising gas prices in September of last year, and has since announced that one of them near Chester will close for good, leading to the loss of 280 jobs.
Even those who can afford far heftier bills may not be able to get what they desire. The Government has drawn up contingency plans to impose blackouts on both industry and households under its “reasonable worst-case scenario” but has also said this is “not something we expect to happen”.
No matter which way you cut it, businesses are facing a steep uphill battle this winter that will undoubtedly have knock-on effects for jobs.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel