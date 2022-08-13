NEWSPAPERS used to be all about being first with the news, but now readers are inundated with instant news on the web, so papers need something extra – and that’s where their columnists come in. Whatever our subject, we offer a personal take which readers may either love or loathe.

I’m very lucky, I love gardening, have a wonderful garden and smallholding and relish the opportunity to share my gardening thoughts and experience. When looking at a topic, I’ll often use my own plants and techniques as illustrations and try to give my readers a taste of life on my smallholding. I want you to enjoy the life and vibrancy of my garden and to see your own garden as equally worth exploring and understanding.