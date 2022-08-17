Scraper paper, continued
THE masochistic Diary is recalling the dreaded IZAL loo roll, which was so scritchy-scratchy that it made sandpaper seem as smooth as an angel’s cheek in comparison. Though some people preferred it to the new-fangled Andrex that later became available.
Donald Cameron from Fort William recalls a conversation in his neck of the woods back in 1950.
Living there at the time was the wife of a retired army officer who suffered from a superiority complex and was known to jump the queue ahead of lesser mortals of the town.
On one occasion she barked out her order: “A pan loaf and two toilet rolls.”
The assistant lowered her voice and asked: “Is it the new soft tissue you would like?”
The Very Important Lady, in a voice that could have been heard on top of Ben Nevis, replied: “No, no. It’s no good. We tried it last week and the Colonel’s fingers went straight through it.”
Dark days ahead
THE nation’s dire economic situation, as explained by reader Debbie Travers: “When I was young I was scared of the dark. Now, when I see my electricity bill, I’m scared of the lights.”
Balls up
WE mentioned Edinburgh’s Pleasance Theatre cancelling a performance by outrageous comedian Jerry Sadowitz after management became outraged by his outrageousness.
The Pleasance crew were clearly naïve in their expectations, and the Diary has been devising similes to describe the venue’s behaviour.
Reader Nathan Ogilvy says: “Booking Jerry Sadowitz then complaining that he’s offensive is like employing Danny DeVito to play basketball for the LA Lakers, then complaining that he doesn’t score much.”
Numerical nonentity
SYMPATHETIC reader Iain Woodham says: “It has to feel at least a little disappointing to be Number 11 on the FBI'S most wanted list.”
Price pummelled
“IT was recently the 59th anniversary of the Great Train Robbery,” points out reader Marvin Stone. “To celebrate I went into Glasgow’s Central Station and bought a coffee for £4.99.”
Rip-roaring rant
THE teenage son of reader Emma Pinch joined the local gym. After visiting once, he returned home and declared: “Well, that’s me ripped.”
Emma patiently explained that it would take months of gruelling training before his muscles became toned.
“You don’t get it,” replied the irritated lad, pulling a T-shirt from his gym bag.
“Look,” he grunted. “My favourite top. And I ripped it on one of those &%!$$*! exercise machines.”
Filthy rich
EXASPERATED reader George Leslie points out: “Glasgow pigeons must be wealthy. They don’t have a problem putting deposits on expensive cars.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here