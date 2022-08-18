“Edinburgh! Aren’t we just the brawest city!” That’s what most Edinburghonians say about their home town.

Meanwhile, non-Edinburghonians tend to say: “Edinburgh! What’s with all the stairs?”

(P.S. The Diary assumes that someone from Edinburgh is called an Edinburghonian. Though we admit we could be wrong. Maybe they’re just called a nay-frae-Glesga-ite…)

 