I HAVE been … back to the city. “How was it, Roberto?” “Fine, ken.”

As you know, I’m my own worst critic, and scold myself for acting like an anthropologist whenever I return. But it’s what I do. I observe, like an alien. Frequently, I’m flabbergasted, sometimes in a good way, sometimes a bad.

After filing last week’s ill-informed speculations, I’d left my home for the five-and-a-half hour car journey to Embra, unaware of a terrible incident unfolding in the Hebrides that had shocked a community to its core. I cannot discuss that now, other than to say its shadow was cast far and wide, darkening the minds of expats and folk vacationing away.

As to the journey, I hate it. It’s a long time to be sitting. And, on such a long trip, you’ll always get your share of tailgaters behind and wilful slowcoaches in front. That’s me: ever the meat in the nutter-bread sandwich.

But the cherry on that, er, sandwich came when I got past the outskirts of Edinburgh and into my destination of Morningside. To my disbelief, every other road in these pretty, leafy streets was cut off with manky, red and white barriers bearings signs saying that only cyclists might pass.

It took me almost as long to get around Morningside as it had taken to get from Fife to Edinburgh. Street after street, diversion after diversion, was cut off. Everywhere, drivers pulled up in bewilderment or did unexpected U-turns. And the pleasant suburb looked like a riot was expected, with dirty, ugly barricades placed at strategic points in readiness.

I was told locals were bewildered and outraged but, this being a bourgeois area, there are also cyclists (though still a tiny minority), ruling the roads with that awful expression they wear, somewhere between thrawn narcissism and, among the more sensitive (one assumes), a look of doubt occasioned by knowledge deep-down of the awful moral degradation involved in their mode of transport.

Why the toon cooncil has picked on a part of this quiet suburb for such insanity is utterly beyond me. I asked my mate, a greeny sort of pro-cycling chap (though probably just to avoid their woke-style bullying), and he asked not to discuss it as he’d blow a gasket.

Of course, the city is where you expect to see humanity at its lowest. So there were joggers puffing by every 10 seconds. Said it before: if an ancient Spartan visited our society today he’d think we were overdoing the old exercise thing. All vanity of course. People as plain as mice, with boring bodies, trying to look svelte. As with cyclists, you never see them from one hour to the next in working class areas.

But, though it might sound otherwise, I didn’t let any of this get to me. I’d a lovely time. One night, sitting on a garden bench with mine host’s cat, full of gin (me, not the cat), a shooting star fell to the ground right in front of us (well, a bit up the hill, I guess).

Taking it as an omen, I decided to do the Lottery. Lately, aware I was never going to make any money now, I’d contemplated relaxing my ban on doing the Lottery. My parents’ financial planning had amounted to the pools coupon, and I was never going down that route.

But what choice did I have? Unfortunately, I chose my numbers while sloshed, and they were all under 10, when I understand now there are around 40 or 50 numbers. So, I’ve limited my chances for the next few weeks. Still, if I win anything I’ll let you know and promise to read all your begging letters carefully. Before binning them with a merry laugh.

Dread centre

IT took a while to adjust to the peace and quiet of the city. Oh, it was glorious. Admittedly, that was in the verdant ’burbs. I avoided the city centre, not least because of the international arts festival which, like most decent ratepayers, I deplore.

One day, I got ready to visit the National Museum, on Chambers Street, but at the last minute went to the nearest Asda instead. The centre is the last place many citizens go now. Perhaps it was like that in ancient Rome: “I’m not going doon yon Forum. It’s full of plonkers.”

Fare enough

HERE’S something that’ll amaze you. I was on … a bus. First time in years. Again, I chastise myself for acting like an alien or that character in the comedy sketch show (sorry, forget which one). “So, I just put my bank card on this machine, do I? And I take a ticket, do I? And then I take a seat, do I? And I sit down bottom-first, do I? And the bus moves forward, does it? And, later, I get off, do I?”

I was privileged, during the trip, to overhear the conversation of badly educated young girls. What is Nando’s and why are the lower orders always heading there?

NEXT WEEK: I report exclusively on my shopping trips and reveal the results of a scientific observation of shorts-wearing.

Sorry, this isn’t my bag

Most people find women mysterious. Take their relationship to containers that dangle from the wrist. The latest is the “mega bag” which, as the name suggests, is huge. What to put in it? I can only suggest a tub of Brylcreem, ear-hair clippers and tin of Tennent’s. But perhaps females have other, more mysterious ideas.

Happy fails

So it isn’t just me. Office for National Statistics figures reveal Britonians are overwhelmingly miserable, with only 30% “very happy”. Who are these people? I find the idea of being “very happy” extraordinary. All evidence suggests we were put on this planet to suffer. Accordingly, if you aren’t unhappy, there’s something wrong with you.

Head count

The only way I cheer myself up is by telling myself: “Well, at least I’m not bald.” But male baldness is now at epidemic levels, with 40% the latest figure. The new prevalence means baldness is no longer a stigma. Baldies can own property now and even have the vote in some parts of the country.

Cop-out

A police social media website reveals snowflake recruits are refusing to take part in police chases because they’re not “pursuit-trained”. They’re also declining to help break up street fights because it’s too dangerous. Still, at least we can sleep safelyin our beds at night, knowing that our pronouns are being properly policed.

Dead endless

I hate funerals almost as much as weddings, and they’re about to get worse with AI holograms of the deceased addressing mourners. Think of the potential for embarrassing revelations: “Raymond, your real father was a rubbish trapeze artist called Wobbly Willie.” Let us leave this world as we arrived: greetin’ and with a smacked bahookey.

