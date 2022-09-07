By Professor Wayne Powell

ONE very clear demonstration of the tension that exists between the drive for a thriving natural economy and greater food production on one hand, and the need to tackle climate change on the other, is taking place across the North Sea.

Livestock farmers in the Netherlands, whose collective endeavour has built a thriving €65bn business sector, are being required to cut nitrogen oxide emissions by half to help meet the country’s climate targets. That could mean the loss of more than 11,000 livestock farms and anxious business owners are fighting back, blocking roads with tractors, manure and burning bales.

Could a similar scenario play out here in Scotland? One in which climate concerns clash jarringly with the growth aspirations of the very business owners in natural economy sectors like agriculture?

Not if we frame the challenge correctly.

The question for the livestock farming industry must be about more than the important task of cutting emissions. It must also encompass how we make farm operations integral to a circular agri-food model that drives rather than thwarts economic opportunity.

There is no doubt that the agricultural industry, particularly the livestock sector, is responsible for a sizeable proportion of greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change. Indeed, the GreenShed Project, led by Scotland’s Rural College, is developing a state-of-the-art shed that converts methane emissions from cattle into energy to grow crops. The technology can potentially remove the equivalent of 600 tonnes of carbon dioxide per farm per year, while also generating an annual additional income stream of up to £40,000 for farmers.

GreenShed’s development has been rooted in an acknowledgement that here in Scotland livestock farming is of paramount importance to the rural economy and its communities. Breeding and rearing cattle and sheep is deeply woven into matters affecting our health, our food security, our countryside, our sense of place and our society. GreenShed embodies an approach whereby all resources used in the agricultural industry are optimised, not just on the farm, but across the whole food supply chain, locally, nationally and internationally.

The continued adoption of truly circular agriculture would see a collective effort by various actors including farmers, researchers, scientists, businesses and skills development institutions to produce an all-encompassing agricultural system that focuses on productivity, without depleting resources. In this context, research shows that livestock is not so much a problem, but a means to add value to other vital processes.

For example, an ultra-low emission slurry treatment system called N2Applied captures extra nitrogen from air, providing a local alternative to expensive inorganic nitrogen fertilisers derived from fossil fuels. Systems-level research at SRUC leading on to pilot projects with local businesses promise huge benefits. The task now is to scale such initiatives at pace across the farming industry.

If we get this right, Scotland's agri-food sector can continue to make a major and growing contribution to our economic growth, generating employment for rural communities while reinforcing our food security. Better then to shape a vibrant, integrated, greener, circular natural economy that generates opportunity than a countryside without livestock.

Professor Wayne Powell is CEO and Principal, SRUC