The Diary was sad to hear of the death of Mikhail Gorbachev, one of the few political leaders who could truly claim to have changed the world. Though we’re even more depressed to watch this advert in which he featured. An advert that would even have made the late, great economist, Milton Friedman, give up on the capitalist dream.

We’re now trepidatiously awaiting the Burger King advert starring Vladimir Putin…

 