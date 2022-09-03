YOU may recall that that I mentioned in this slot last week the possibility of introducing readers’ awards for letters, as suggested by correspondent Gilbert MacKay.
The response was favourable: no one has yet suggested that we adopt an egalitarian, all-letters-are-created-equal-type position. Here’s a flavour of the replies.
Doug Maughan: “Like your idea about Letter of the Year etc. Announcement of winners would be sure to provoke a flood of letters.”
Mary Duncan: “I don’t think you will be surprised should you receive votes for Thelma Edwards, who is wise, knowledgeable, always entertaining and more than once has reduced me to tears. R Russell Smith and Robin Dow are also entertaining.
“On opening my Herald (well, I do have a look at the front page first), I turn to the Diary, then the Letters Pages, and only then catch up with local and international news in the rest of the paper.
“I cut out and keep interesting, amusing and thought-provoking items, have done for a long time.”
The aforementioned Thelma Edwards: “Periods of light and enjoyment arrive each day with the delivery of The Herald with all those thought-provoking articles, photos and crosswords ... best of all are the Letters Pages where I relax in the great variety of ideas, opinions and often light-hearted banter between the writers.
“So (pregnant prefix) many thanks to our esteemed Letters Editor for trying hard to keep the contributors under control, but sorting the efforts out and chucking them into the bin when necessary. I hesitate to name any letter-writers for the Roll of Honour, should there be one, or the best in any particular categories as I just love you all.”
R Russell Smith (also aforementioned): “On personal and confidential considerations, I prefer to offer ‘no comment’, other than to state that my contributions are not intended to proselytize, influence, correct or censure. Being allowed to engage in admirably diverse discourse with my inconsequential musings and trivia is recognition enough.
“But if called by my peers to a literary podium I would consider it my duty to respond to their wishes.”
There is, however, something of a fly in the ointment. David Miller wrote: “Your flight of fancy suggestion that letter writers could be called the Herald Scrievers may be relevant today. The word ‘scriever’ started with a not very good pedigree. The Dictionaries of the Scots Language defines scriever as “a writer, used somewhat contemptuously”. As recently as 1995, the magazine Cencrastus illustrates: ‘...hoist oan yir ain petard as the baldy wee scriever yince said’.
“Food for thought before putting pen to paper?"
Ok, then, let’s go ahead, though we’ll need a new name. Suggestions warmly welcomed.
Nominations for various categories will be invited in due course. Watch this space.
