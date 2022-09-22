FORTY years ago today, the Glasgow Herald reported the untimely death of Labour stalwart Frank McElhone, who had suffered a heart attack at the age of 53 after taking part in a health workers' Day of Action the previous day, September 22, 1982.
McElhone, seen here celebrating victory in the Glasgow Gorbals by-election in 1969 which saw him enter Parliament for the first time, served as MP for the Gorbals until 1974, then Queen's Park after boundary changes. Party leader Michael Foot described his death as a tragedy for the Labour movement.
