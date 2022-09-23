GORDON Brown is assuredly a good man, probably the most decent, most moral, politician of the 21st century. So, his thoughts are always welcome, always interesting, always worth careful consideration. It’s saddening therefore that his current intervention on the UK’s future comes so very late in the day.

We’ve just had a sneak peek at a leaked draft of Brown’s constitutional review. It looks like devolving more economic powers is on the table, as is overhauling parliamentary standards. Good stuff. There’s replacing the House of Lords with an upper house of nations and regions - a great idea - and a citizens jury scheme for complaints about MP ethics. A marvellous suggestion.