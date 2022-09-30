Every now and then the proud Diary likes to share with our readers footage of our 98-year-old copyboy, Junior, on one of his bicycle jaunts to pick up the rest of the team’s morning java and donuts, from the local coffee shop.

Here’s the old boy, once again. Though regretfully this time we caught him lying down on the job, so had no choice but to dock his wages.

Well, we would have, if we actually paid him a wage. (He’s been on work experience for the past 82 years.)

 