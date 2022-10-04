Dr William Clark is Research Analyst at Zero Waste Scotland

WITH global challenges like climate change and ecosystem degradation, coupled with an ongoing demand for harmful resources, the search for Scotland’s sustainable solution has never been more important.

From food, to energy, and even textiles, many of the products and services we use in our everyday life come from unsustainable resources that harm our planet. But there are alternative approaches – right beneath our feet – that are not only a solution, but can provide a safe, fair, and prosperous future for all.

A circular bioeconomy, or biological economy, means changing how we produce and consume resources – such as soils, fields, forests, lochs, and seas – so that we’re not only respecting nature but working with it. In doing so, we’re able to capture carbon and displace fossil fuels whilst producing sustainable, renewable, and frequently regenerative products.

This week marks Scotland’s first Bioeconomy Week – a celebration of industrial biotechnology delivered in partnership between Zero Waste Scotland and the Industrial Biotechnology Innovation Centre (IBioIC). As part of our celebrations, we want to bring Scotland’s circular bioeconomy to the forefront and get people talking about the opportunities this holds.

An essential part of the circular bioeconomy is that it works alongside Scotland’s food and drink industries to make the whole system more sustainable. A particularly interesting case is the insect farming of black soldier fly larvae. These bugs may look small, but they’re mighty – consuming incredible volumes of food waste and upcycling them into a multitude of useful, planet-friendly, items.

In this process, the nutrients that were taken from the soil by the insects are returned, and the products created during this enhance the environmental, ecological, and economic performance across the supply chain. These products include a natural nutrient-dense protein that can be fed to livestock, a chemical called Chitin that can be used as a bio-plastic, and a sustainable fertiliser that will help us to produce more nutritious food.

Achieving zero waste through the circular bioeconomy is possible. Zero Waste Scotland’s recent collaboration with the IBioIC, Scotch Whisky Research Institute (SWRI), BioPower Technologies, MiAlgae, and Horizon Proteins is further proof of this.

When whisky is made, there are leftover co-products from the distillation process, some of which is draff and pot ale. Through our collaboration, we were able to maximise synergies between our complimentary technologies. By using carbon dioxide and the other co-products, we can produce a mycoprotein which enhances the diet of animals, Omega-3 rich microalgae full of nutrients and medicinal properties, and renewable energy which is then fed back into the distilleries.

As you can see, Scotland already has a vibrant circular bioeconomy under way, with policy makers, scientists, industries, businesses, and citizens working together to accelerate progress. And this is only the beginning.

When it comes to circular bioeconomy, we know the sky’s the limit – and we’re not afraid to (literally) get our hands muddy to achieve our goals.

• Make the most of Bioeconomy Week Scotland 2022, by learning more about the opportunity that lies here in Scotland through our free events and workshops hosted by Zero Waste Scotland and IbioIC.