Kevin Lindsay is Aslef's Scottish organiser
THE current strikes represent a critical moment for the future of rail travel in the UK. The Tories and their cronies in private rail companies have a vision for rail that’s intent on managing decline not investing in improvement.
In contrast, we believe investing in and improving rail services and bringing all elements of our rail services (including rolling stock companies) back into public ownership is vital for our economy, social policies and the green agenda. Rail services are crucial to help decarbonise the economy and meet environmental obligations.
Investing in rail services means investing in their greatest asset: the workers. Our members and those of our sister unions are the key workers who kept people and goods moving during the pandemic. Yet, over the past three years, they have not had a single pay rise.
In the same period dividends have been paid to shareholders and senior railway managers continued to receive eye-watering salaries and bonuses. These same managers refuse to countenance a pay rise for our members.
Our members have had enough of being treated with disdain; they are sick and tired of a rigged economic orthodoxy that has allowed privateers to get away with this rip-off for too long. Enough is enough.
This industrial action is UK-focused involving several rail companies. The Tories, deploying Thatcherite thinking, have deliberately interfered and halted our negotiations with the companies. They appear to be spoiling for a fight and want conflict with trade unions. This is a huge miscalculation. The Tories will not bend our will, our members are resolute and will not be bullied.
In Scotland, we settled earlier this year with the publicly-owned operator, ScotRail. However, the Scottish Government also has its questions to answer about its vision for the future of our railways. This time last year the joint rail unions were putting the finishing touches to our report, A Vision for Scotland’s Railways.
We created this vision in the absence of a plan from the Scottish Government. It was almost universally well received. Whilst the Scottish Government took ScotRail back into public ownership it now needs to implement the rest of our proposals.
This week we have written to the First Minister asking her to meet us on the anniversary of the publication of our report. We want to hear if she agrees with our vision of affordable fares, expanded services, accessible well-staffed and attractive stations, enhanced freight services and the privateers driven out of our industry. Sadly, up until now, the Scottish Government has not shared our vision. Now is the time for them to pick whose side they are on.
Do they agree with the workers or the Tory vision of managed decline for rail services? Or, do they agree with us about the need for accessible, attractive and affordable rail travel that shifts people from road travel onto trains and buses?
As a priority we want her Government to support investment in the people who keep our rail services going, removing peak fares premium, extending concessions to bus travel to rail and speeding up plans for the removal of the 50-year-old HST fleet. In so doing making clear her commitment to investing in and transforming Scotland’s railways into the world-class services needed to meet our environmental obligations whilst also growing our economy.
Our columns are a platform for writers to express their opinions. They do not necessarily represent the views of The Herald
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here