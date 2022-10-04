Children's TV personality Glen Michael was the centre of attraction – along with Jackson the python – at an open day held by Glasgow's Calderpark Zoo in June, 1980.

The zoo had opened in 1947, covering 31 acres of parkland on the Calderpark Estate. It closed in August 2003 after running up a debt of around £3.5 million.

Devon-born Glen Michael, who celebrated his 96th birthday last May, achieved lasting fame with Glen Michael's Cartoon Cavalacade, which first aired on STV in April 1966 and ran until December 1992, often featuring sidekick Paladin the talking lamp.