As Rangers head to Anfield tonight, thoughts turn to previous outings versus English opposition. Rangers famously triumphed against English title holders Leeds United in the Champions League in 1992, winning both home and away legs 2-1. Less celebrated, though, is the Ibrox club’s victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the semi-final of the European Cup-Winners Cup in 1961. On March 29, 79,229 saw Rangers triumph 2-0 with goals from Alex Scott and Ralph Brand. Our picture shows Wolves’ Eddie Stuart, second right, heading off the line with goalkeeper Malcolm Finlayson stranded. The second leg was drawn 1-1.