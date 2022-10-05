Forty years ago this week, as the Conservatives held their conference in Brighton, the talk was of the threat posed by the SDP-Liberal Alliance. Chairman Cecil Parkinson warned that the SDP “could split the non-Socialist vote”. A Mori poll showed the Tories on 42%, Labour 30% and the Alliance on 27%. The SDP had been set up by the “Gang of Four” – former Labour Cabinet ministers (from left) Bill Rodgers, Shirley Williams, Roy Jenkins and David Owen, on March 26, 1981.

In the 1983 General Election, the Tories won a majority of 144.