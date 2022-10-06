Today is National Poetry Day, when we celebrate our rich tradition in the art and honour today’s exponents – who are standing on the shoulders of giants, among them Edwin Morgan, whom many argue was Scotland’s finest poet of the 20th century. Morgan was born in Glasgow on April 27, 1920, and is seen here with Glasgow Lord Provost Alex Mosson after becoming his native city’s first Poet Laureate in 1999.

Morgan was appointed Scotland’s first Makar in 2004. He died of pneumonia on August 17, 2010.