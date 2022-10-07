Ferries, the NHS, police numbers, the school attainment gap, strikes - by most measures the SNP really isn’t great at governing to say the least.

Yet it remains an unstoppable electoral force as recent polls show. How? How does a party govern poorly but poll strongly? The answer is two-fold. The SNP has consistently been able to measure itself against the chaotic madness of consecutive Tory governments - by which standard almost anything looks stable and consistent. It’s also caught a flat-footed Scottish Labour Party in a constitutional headlock.