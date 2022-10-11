Craig Fairfoull is Head of Sales and Marketing at Dundas, one of Scotland’s largest independent developers.

THE outcry over the scrapping of the top rate of tax and the inevitable U-turn have served as cloud cover for a growing fiscal injustice north of the Border.

A maelstrom followed the mini-budget, with all but a minority of hard-line Truss supporters bemoaning the new regressive, small state regime.

Scotland has stood firm, with our First Minister resolute in defence of her Government’s taxation policies, while claiming the progressive high ground.

Yet there is a huge contradiction. As is so often the case, it is first-time buyers who are being hung out to dry.

Scotland’s stamp duty alternative, land and buildings transaction tax (LBTT) was introduced in 2015, to be a more just system, with those entering at the lower end of the market paying less – and those buying pricier properties paying exponentially more.

So far, so fair. Yet the illusion of LBTT’s progressiveness became obscured with Rishi Sunak’s pandemic interventions to stimulate a stalled market. That saw a huge hike in the threshold at which point tax would be paid to £500,000, dropping eventually to £250,000.

The latest measures introduced by Kwasi Kwarteng implemented an immediate cut in tax across the board, with first-time buyers securing homes up to £425,000 paying zero stamp duty.

By comparison, the first-time buyer relief in Scotland only extends to properties up to £175,000, leaving those in starter home territory paying significantly more up front.

A first time buyer looking at a £350,000 home, around the average Edinburgh house price, is paying £7750 more than counterparts in England.

To pour salt in the wound, Scotland’s Help to Buy and First Home Fund schemes have ended, meaning there is no substantive support to give renters and savers a foot on the ladder.

Added to all this, a jittery mortgage market means buyers who thought they could afford repayments last month are urgently reassessing positions.

We all have a stake in getting this right – first-time buyers should be the lifeblood of a healthy property market, bringing new money in and allowing sellers to move up the ladder, downsize, or realise their assets. It’s vital to Scotland’s society and economy.

The current situation is deeply unfair on those in Scotland and means rental demand is being boosted at a time when the only recent property market intervention from Holyrood has been to force an artificial rental cap.

Surely a more holistic alternative would have been to empower renters wishing to buy, reducing excessive rental demand and giving developers increased confidence to boost housing stock?

The longer we go without a sign that Holyrood is willing to give first time buyers a fair shot, the more perilous the situation will become for individuals and the economy.

As it did in 2015 when it first introduced LBTT, it’s time for our ministers to put their head above the parapet and reassert Scotland as having the more progressive government.

To do so effectively, it must redress this stark imbalance and go even further than Westminster in its support of first-time buyers.