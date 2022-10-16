In or approaching their 60s and still resolutely refusing to put a shirt on, the Red Hot Chili Peppers released their 13th studio album Return of the Dream Canteen on Friday.

The Californian funk-rock pioneers have been through it over their close to 40 year career, with death, addiction, misfortune and socks on appendages forming just part of the rich tapestry of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees.

Built on the high school friendship of frontman Anthony Kiedis and dynamic bass player Michael ‘Flea’ Balzary the Peppers have been through at least seven guitarists and three drummers on their way to selling more than 120 million records worldwide.

Can that story be condensed into a list of songs? We’re not looking for a Greatest Hits here – that was already released in 2003 – we’re looking to sum up the band through their own work.

Here are 10 tracks that tell the story of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and five more bonus tracks for your listening pleasure.

ME & MY FRIENDS (The Uplift Mofo Party Plan, 1987)

One of the few songs pre Blood Sugar Sex Magick that is still given an airing at live shows, the second verse sees Kiedis pay tribute to guitarist Hillel Slovak “for whom my love is soul-brother sacred”. Following their European tour to support the album, Slovak was found dead of a heroin overdose in his Hollywood apartment, a cigarette burned through his last painting.

KNOCK ME DOWN (Mother’s Milk, 1989)

Following the death of Slovak drummer Jack Irons departed the band, meaning new guitarist John Frusciante and sticksman Chad Smith came on board for album four. Second single ‘Knock Me Down’, which became a minor hit on rock radio, featured an anti-drug chorus: “if you see me getting mighty, if you see me getting high, knock me down”.

UNDER THE BRIDGE (Blood Sugar Sex Magik, 1991)

The Peppers were not known at this point for their sensitive side, but they smashed into the mainstream with Kiedis’ tender reflection on addiction and ode to Los Angeles. The song reached number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, with a cover by All Saints later topping the charts in the UK. It’s up for debate whether they knew it was about being “downtown with f*****g gangsters shooting speedballs under a bridge”.

SUCK MY KISS (Blood Sugar Sex Magik, 1991)

The success of Under The Bridge propelled the album to the top of the charts, but the record was largely made up of the band’s characteristic sound. If the elevator pitch for the Red Hot Chili Peppers is funk meets metal via psychedelic rock, this is a pretty great example.

SHALLOW BE THY GAME (One Hot Minute, 1995)

By now deep in a heroin habit of his own, Frusciante left after the success of Blood Sugar Sex Magik. His replacement was Jane’s Addiction axeman Dave Navarro, who joined up despite, as legend has it, not being a fan of funk or jamming. It wasn’t always an easy fit, but when it worked it really worked as on this broadside against organised religion.

OTHERSIDE (Californication, 1999)

With both he and Kiedis having kicked their heroin addictions, this time for good, Frusciante returned for Californication – to this date the band’s best-selling album. It found the group in more reflective mood, no more so than on ‘Otherside’ which sees Kiedis pondering “how long will I slide?”.

BY THE WAY (By The Way, 2003)

The Peppers were in altogether more joyful mood for follow-up album By The Way. Its title track may be the most pop-tastic moment of their career, channelling the Beatles and the Beach Boys and contains some vintage Kiedis-speak: “skin that flick she’s such a little DJ/get there quick by streets but not the freeway/turn that chick to make a little leeway/beat that nik but not the way that we play”. Wise words.

WET SAND (Stadium Arcadium, 2006)

This deep cut from 2006’s double album Stadium Arcadium is the one hardcore fans of the band are likely to name as their favourite. A slow-building song about the light and dark of love, Wet Sand culminates in a stunning, goosebump-inducing Frusciante guitar solo.

BRENDAN’S DEATH SONG (I’m With You, 2011)

Following the Stadium Arcadium world tour Frusciante once again departed, leaving Josh Klinghoffer to step into the Spinal Tap drummer role. The first complete song he recorded with the band was this tribute to Paisley-born nightclub owner and music promoter Brendan Mullen who had given the band their start.

THE HEAVY WING (Unlimited Love, 2022)

Frusciante joined for a third time for this year’s Unlimited Love and takes lead vocals on the chorus here. It’s drummer Chad Smith, often underrated against Frusciante and virtuoso bassist Flea, who really shines here though.

Bonus

HIGHER GROUND (Mother’s Milk, 1989)

The Chili Peppers can be hit-and-miss when it comes to covers – their version of Subterranean Homesick Blues is truly risible – but this is a brilliant reimagining of a Stevie Wonder classic. A brilliant funk bassline from Flea works perfectly against Frusciante’s metal riff.

EASILY (Californication, 1999)

It’s easy to laugh at Kiedis’ lyrics – the man once rhymed “cheeky” with “Mozambique-y” for Christ’s sake. When he puts his mind to it though he can bring the poetry and he does it here with lines like “throw me to the wolves because there’s order in the pack/throw me to the sky because I know I’m coming back”.

MY FRIENDS (One Hot Minute, 1995)

Another gem from One Hot Minute, a darker album informed by Kiedis’ relapse into addiction, ‘My Friends’ sees the singer lamenting it’s “so hard and lonely too, when you don’t know yourself”.

SNOW (HEY OH) (Stadium Arcadium, 2006)

One of the best ballads in the Chili Peppers back catalogue, Snow is built on a gorgeous arpeggiated guitar riff from Frusciante. “Privately divided by a world so undecided” is a pretty nifty couplet from Kiedis too.

GO ROBOT (The Getaway, 2016)

The Chili Peppers worked with electronic pioneer Danger Mouse for 2016’s The Getaway, so obviously there’s a song about fornicating with a robot. Seriously, you’d be disappointed if there wasn’t. Subject matter aside, Flea is on top form on this properly funky cut.

