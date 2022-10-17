By Iris Quar

AMIS in Scotland is an organisation that supports male victims of domestic abuse, including many who are subjected to financial abuse whereby their partners control their finances. This control can take many forms, including being forced to take out loans and other debt which can impact their credit score and ability to access credit and other services in the future, as well as putting them at risk of bankruptcy.

In this new digital and online society where breaches in password and online security leave us all vulnerable, a brand new world of opportunity exists for perpetrators to control their intimate partner victims.

Many of our clients have secure jobs and are considered financially sound, but financial and economic abuse can make it seem impossible to leave the relationship. They face huge barriers such as homelessness, a poor credit rating and court action for debt. A key factor is that victims don’t get the support they need from financial services organisations. Even if a victim knows who money is owed to, which they don’t always do, they lack the privacy, safety and the confidence to do anything about it while they are still under the control of their perpetrator.

The biggest barrier encountered when trying to make credit and service providers aware of their circumstance, is the need for written permission. Each organisation must have a mandate from the victim, highlighting their circumstances and the need to put a stop to further credit or services being taken out. The victims, however, are reluctant to put anything in writing for fear of their abusive partners finding out. Furthermore, there will be many more services taken out in their names with organisations that they are not aware of.

Taking away their partner’s ability to apply for credit in their name, is probably the only way for victims of financial abuse to gain back some control and that is why we have partnered with the Vulnerability Registration Service (VRS) to help ensure that male victims of domestic abuse whose partners are also controlling their finances and taking out further debt in their names, are highlighted safely and securely to credit and service providers.

Organisations accessing the VRS database will be able to focus their resources and adapt their actions appropriately, such as turning down a request for a new loan, service or higher credit card limit, and exercise the caution needed to handle such situations. Crucially, the abusive partner will not be given any indication of why the service or credit has been turned down.

This is a step in the right direction but we can’t do it on our own. Organisations, especially banks need to go beyond talking about the support they provide for domestic abuse victims and take practical action now. Through the use of the VRS they can do that right now, and better identify and support people that need it the most.

For more information on AMIS and its support for abused men in Scotland, visit: https://abusedmeninscotland.org/Abused Men in Scotland.

Iris Quar is Services Manager for AMIS (Abused Men in Scotland), Scotland’s leading charity and helpline for domestic abuse-experienced men.