THE chair of NatureScot, Dr Mike Cantley, is to be congratulated in his heartfelt call for "urgent action by many people to restore nature across our landscape, from mountain tops to the sea bed" in an article in The Herald last month ("Decarbonisation at the root of climate threat solutions", September 30).

Unfortunately his words lack credibility when we examine the performance of NatureScot and its predecessor organisations, Scottish Natural Heritage and the Nature Conservancy Council, in the management of their own land.

The Island of Rum has been in the care of these organisations since it was acquired by the Nature Conservancy in 1957. A few weeks ago I visited this island and was keen to see how things had changed since my last visit in the 1970s. Then I wandered from seashore to mountain top and spent a few hours in Kinloch Castle, with its bizarre architecture and remnants of a previous lifestyle inherited from the Edwardian era. A current information board en route from the pier, provided by NatureScot, describes this era as "a temple to private indulgence". But at the castle I discovered this "temple" has been closed to visitors for several years. A peep through the windows revealed carpets, furniture and tables covered with the debris of decaying walls and ceilings.

Beyond the castle, decay and degradation is even worse. On the hills the red deer population is out of control, with massive overgrazing over most of the island. This is preventing the natural regeneration and expansion of virtually all the remnant natural tree and shrub cover, with extensive areas of soil erosion and vegetation damage at higher levels. It is the worst possible example of how not to manage a deer population and NatureScot – has no excuse for this situation, other than to blame its predecessors, over the last 70 years, for a lack of any real commitment to balancing deer numbers with habitat requirements. Dr Cantley's fine words on the climate and biodiversity emergency will carry no weight with other organisations and the public at large until he puts his own house in order on Rum, both in regard to reducing the deer population and sorting out the shambles surrounding Kinloch castle.

He can start with the castle and cancel the ridiculous proposal that NatureScot should sell the castle, by October 31, to an England-based multi-millionaire, Jeremy Hosking. According to Michael Russell, a former Scottish Government environment minister and now president of the SNP, Mr Hosking wants to turn the castle into a "luxury tourism venue" but what this means is anyone's guess. Mr Hosking's previous experience of tourism and outdoor recreation appears to be centred on his ownership of Crystal Palace football club.

In recent media comment Mr Russell describes the castle as a "structure that is, literally, falling down, its iron framework rotting behind the massive sandstone-clad exterior". This porous sandstone has facilitated water ingress for more than100 years as west coast gales have battered Rum. Mr Hosking appears to have had no direct contact with the local community on Rum, or the wider hillwalking, climbing and tourism interests across Scotland.

Too much secrecy surrounds the dealings between Mr Hosking and NatureScot. Mr Russell spells out the requirements: "No sale should be completed... unless and until the community of Rum – not just NatureScot – have directly negotiated, received and accepted clear and legally binding guarantees" from Mr Hosking and NatureScot. Unless these guarantees are secured on Rum we will all conclude that Dr Cantley's fine words are empty rhetoric and the Scottish Government's commitment to land reform and community involvement is lacking in any substance.

Dave Morris is an environmental campaigner