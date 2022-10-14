SO he’s gone. Kwasi Kwarteng is now officially the worst and second-shortest serving chancellor in British history. The holder of the shortest serving chancellor title was Iain Macleod - who died of a heart attack 30 days into the job.

Kwarteng was an appalling concoction of arrogance, blind dogma and thorough stupidity. Yet his sacrifice only underscores the moral vacuum at the heart of not just the Liz Truss government, but Liz Truss herself. Kwarteng was doing her bidding. His mistakes were her mistakes, yet he falls, not the Prime Minister - a woman who tanks the British economy every time she opens her mouth.