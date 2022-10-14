SO he’s gone. Kwasi Kwarteng is now officially the worst and second-shortest serving chancellor in British history. The holder of the shortest serving chancellor title was Iain Macleod - who died of a heart attack 30 days into the job.
Kwarteng was an appalling concoction of arrogance, blind dogma and thorough stupidity. Yet his sacrifice only underscores the moral vacuum at the heart of not just the Liz Truss government, but Liz Truss herself. Kwarteng was doing her bidding. His mistakes were her mistakes, yet he falls, not the Prime Minister - a woman who tanks the British economy every time she opens her mouth.
Kwarteng’s fall was inevitable. He could not stay. He and his leader used the British economy and people as live subjects in a risible and deadly experiment. They failed spectacularly: crashing the pound and imperilling mortgages, pensions and livelihoods - in the midst of the worst economic crisis in generations. They've made Britain a laughing stock on the world stage. Their mismanagement of Britain’s affairs has been tantamount to criminal.
Liz Truss’s fall is also inevitable. She cannot stay. If she remains, then the Tory party abnegates all sense of moral responsibility, killing the notion that leaders lead, and if leaders fail they face the consequences, not underlings.
The Tory Party knows her time is up. The people know her time is up. The dogs in the street know her time is up. Even Liz Truss - surely - must know her time is up. She’s stupid but she’s not that stupid.
