Nick Hytiris is a Professor in Geotechnics and Environment at Glasgow Caledonian University

I NOTED with interest an article published by The Herald on September 27 that seemed to suggest the exploitation of renewable, clean energy from abandoned mine workings is something recently discovered by the University of Strathclyde.

However, this is not the case. In 2012, I, in my capacity as a geotechnical specialist professor at Glasgow Caledonian University, was awarded funding for a research project investigating the potential and availability of ground-source renewable energy for the heating of buildings and hot water.

The research focused in particular on mapping old, abandoned mine workings beneath the city of Glasgow, and areas nearby, to consider the feasibility of how heat-pump technology could be employed to extract heat from these water-filled workings. This was reported at the time by The Herald.

This research focused on the feasibility of harvesting heat from wastewater flowing in the Glasgow Subway’s tunnel system, by using water-source heat pumps. Presently, water ingress into the tunnels causes environmental, operational and aesthetic problems. Our objective was to turn this problem water into an opportunity for space heating and domestic hot water. We established this water has a temperature of around 10-14C, which is sufficient for extracting heat for use as a sustainable heat source. SPT is now trialling new energy-efficient heat-pump systems to heat station offices.

Overall, however, the main objective of the research was to maximise the use of available data on geology, hydrogeology and mining and develop geographical information system-based maps to readily identify the resources available and how to best access these.

The work was supported by a number of agencies, such as ScottishPower and British Geological Survey, who provided full access to their data and a 3-D geological model.

One of the desired outcomes of this research was that it would remove some of the barriers to the uptake of heat-pump technology by developers in Scotland and its application could provide an answer to the fuel poverty issue prevalent in areas of Glasgow, particularly those areas with a mining past.

Successful geothermal energy projects utilising thermal capacity of mine water exist across the world, most notably in Heerlen in the Netherlands, and even via a small-scale project at Glenalmond Street here in Glasgow. Geothermal energy, or ground-source heat, lends itself to the attainment of fuel diversity and security of supply where conventional fuels do not. In addition to this, and the potential reduction in carbon emissions associated with heating and cooling, there is potential for monetary gain in the exploitation of an easily accessed source of heat.

Coal, limestone and ironstone were formerly mined within the city of Glasgow. The mining history of Glasgow goes back for centuries. Early mining was at shallow depths (within 30m of rockhead) and large parts of Glasgow are underlain by such shallow mines. Intensive mining started in the mid-1800s and early 1900s. This mining typically exploited coal seams at greater depths (100s of metres).

So, looking to exploit this as a heat source is no new thing.