SCOTLAND has a suicide problem. The phenomenon accounts for a quarter of deaths of under-24s.

Thankfully, suicides are in decline. The Government’s prevention programme “Every Life Matters” clearly has borne fruit; and its brand-new initiative “Creating Hope Together” shows promising efforts to tackle related underlying social issues. Nobody should think their life is worthless.

But this progress lies in striking contrast to parallel, and entirely contradictory, efforts at Holyrood to bring state-sanctioned death-by-choice into law. In an uncomfortable twist to World Mental Health Day last Monday, the progress of a bid to legalise “assisted suicide” for those as young as 16 was announced.

Proponents claim that “safeguards” will ensure this drastic option is safe, legal, and rare. But a look abroad demonstrates the abject failure of “safeguards” to protect vulnerable people.

Take Belgium, which introduced a euthanasia law in 2002. Initial legislation was for rare circumstances. By 2021, almost one in five put to death were not expected to die naturally in the immediate future. People elect to have their lives ended due to depression or trauma. The help on offer to troubled minds has made the illicit shift from support to live, to aid to die.

Proponents shouldn’t call this proposal “progressive” for Scotland. Only this month, Europe’s top human rights court denounced the self-styled “progressive” country of Belgium for violating the right to life of their citizen, Godelieva de Troyer, with regard to her euthanasia in 2012 for depression.

Godelieva’s depression was, in part, because of distance from family. Doctors knew this. And yet when she refused to reach out to her family, they quickly concluded her suffering was “incurable”, thus qualifying her to be killed by an oncologist with no known psychiatric qualifications.

It gets worse. That same oncologist happens to co-chair the Federal Commission that reviews euthanasia cases to ensure the law has been respected. He also happens to lead a pro-euthanasia organisation that received a donation from Godelieva in the weeks preceding her death. Despite all this, the Federal Commission voted “unanimously” to approve the euthanasia in this case.

Godelieva’s son Tom found out only after the fact, when his wife was called by the hospital to ask her to arrange his late mother’s affairs.

The European Court of Human Rights rarely makes strong moral pronouncements on social issues. The judgement made clear that there is no “right to die”, while also not finding against the practice of euthanasia itself. But critically, it found that Belgium had violated Godelieva’s right to life on account of the failure of relevant authorities to impart proper oversight. “Safeguards” failed to protect the dignity of this 64-year-old woman in need.

Our Government has a positive record for trying to protect the vulnerable from suicide. It’s unthinkably contradictory for the ruling party to now claim “openness” to backing "assisted” suicide. In times of vulnerability, we need communities that champion the life, purpose, and dignity of every person – not a culture that discards the weak to the morgue.

Lois McLatchie writes for ADF UK and can be found on Twitter at @LoisMcLatch.

