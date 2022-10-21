Laura Armstrong is Managing Director of NT Assured Solution, a franchise of Nine Twenty Recruitment, and is based in Glasgow

IS there a real skills shortage amongst Scotland’s IT workforce? We hear consistently that the absence of suitably skilled and qualified candidates is holding our economy back.

Or do employers struggle to hire and keep first-class candidates because of their continuing attachment to a pre-Covid mindset which valued “presenteeism” almost as highly as technical expertise and, as a result, now struggle to accept that almost all talented people in the sector want contracts which guarantee them hybrid working?

As a specialist IT sector recruiter with some 12 years of experience, my firm conclusion is that there is, for the most part, no skills shortage, but a substantial swathe of highly conservative, “traditional-minded” employers who need IT professionals to run their businesses but who are yet to recognise that their attitude is a turn-off for potential talent.

Events have consequences that change business practices constantly. Most are minor but critical “black swan” events like war, famine and episodes of pestilence such as Covid-19, have a habit of changing working practices irrevocably.

And that is where we are now. Working from home (WFH), meetings via Zoom and Microsoft Teams, a collapse of formerly super-human annual car mileage totals, uncrowded commuter trains, diminished queues at Pret a Manger and the rest, are all signs that the world of work has changed. And it is never again going to be how it was.

It seems to me that there are likely to be winners and losers here. Employees with talent are always going to succeed. If not in six-figure IT roles with Scottish companies, then in even-higher six-figure roles, while working from home, with companies in Manchester, London, or, subject to time zone constraints, anywhere in the world.

The losers will be Scotland’s business owners. I would estimate four-fifths of the total, who feel the need to maintain control over their IT professionals by offering limited, unattractive WFH opportunities, one day a week, say, that can often be changed at a moment’s notice or rescinded entirely.

I have spent many hours in inconclusive conversation with employers who treat their IT professionals in this manner, and I’ve even resigned a brief from one that insisted on 100 per cent attendance in the office.

Oh, and by the way, I have never once heard an employer utter a single word of commendation for the now well-discussed concept of the four-day working week as a means of boosting productivity and team morale.

The fact is that employers are simply not coping with the new landscape and are unwilling to change their traditional approach, but why should this be so? Absent the fact that anyone on a six-figure annual salary is a proven IT professional worthy of being trusted to perform their contracted duties to the utmost of their abilities, employers have got to ask themselves what they fear from giving trust and establishing a workforce that is happy, efficient, and productive?

Candidates with advanced IT skills have a big wide world of jobs to choose from. They are voting with their feet for hybrid working. Employers who fail to recognize this will be left with a much-diluted pool of skilled people to choose from.