THE BBC had a birthday this week. You may have heard. Founded on October 18, 1922 (though it didn’t start broadcasting until November), it celebrated its centenary on Tuesday. I’m not sure if it got a letter from the King.
The hashtag #BBC100 was trending as viewers tweeted their favourite BBC TV and radio programmes and, in the process, gave a good indication of their ages. If I tell you that when I think of the BBC I think of Whatever Happened to the Likely Lads, Blue Peter, The Singing Detective, Kid Jensen and Match of the Day you could probably guess I’m not in my teens anymore.
The organisation’s past is a largely gilded one (we’ll skip over Mrs Brown’s Boys). The future, however, is rather less certain. All the warm, fuzzy nostalgia of this week has been hemmed in by grumblings about questions of political impartiality and the future of the licence fee, both issues that have long been a thorn in the side of the corporation.
The BBC’s news department’s impartiality is constantly called into question by politicians from all parties. It was a bit of a surprise that the Beeb didn’t get named in the Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s ludicrous “Guardian-reading, tofu-eating wokerati” soundbite when defending the Government’s repressive Public Order Bill this week.
The truth is, of course, that from the General Strike to the Miners Strike and beyond, the BBC has always provided a voice for the establishment. Perhaps inevitable given that it is dependent on government support for its very existence.
But it is important to remember that the BBC is not just the news. It’s a supporter of culture, from comedy to classical music, a platform for creativity and it’s a companion for many. It remains the leading broadcaster in the UK in terms of audience share.
Whether that will be the case in the years ahead, however, remains to be seen, as more and more streaming options come online.
And there is a question over the future of the licence fee. The current Tory Government has been chipping away at it for years. That might change if Labour do come to power but even then there is no real certainty.
These pressures on public service broadcasting are not unique to the UK. In France, Emmanuel Macron has talked of abolishing the licence fee that supports Radio France, France Televisions and ARTE. In June union members in Belgium went on strike against proposals by the Flemish government to cut funds to public service broadcaster VRT.
About time, some might say. There are many who want to introduce a subscription model for funding. The question to ask them is what kind of BBC will result? A much smaller, less adventurous organisation surely.
And perhaps you should be careful what you wish for. In a time in which the body politic of the UK could not be more divided, one might argue that the BBC, like the NHS (another organisation under huge financial pressures), is one of the few institutions that helps glue the nation together. In short, is the BBC one of the last remaining examples of actual Britishness there is?
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here