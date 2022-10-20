THE BBC had a birthday this week. You may have heard. Founded on October 18, 1922 (though it didn’t start broadcasting until November), it celebrated its centenary on Tuesday. I’m not sure if it got a letter from the King.

The hashtag #BBC100 was trending as viewers tweeted their favourite BBC TV and radio programmes and, in the process, gave a good indication of their ages. If I tell you that when I think of the BBC I think of Whatever Happened to the Likely Lads, Blue Peter, The Singing Detective, Kid Jensen and Match of the Day you could probably guess I’m not in my teens anymore.

The organisation’s past is a largely gilded one (we’ll skip over Mrs Brown’s Boys). The future, however, is rather less certain. All the warm, fuzzy nostalgia of this week has been hemmed in by grumblings about questions of political impartiality and the future of the licence fee, both issues that have long been a thorn in the side of the corporation.

The BBC’s news department’s impartiality is constantly called into question by politicians from all parties. It was a bit of a surprise that the Beeb didn’t get named in the Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s ludicrous “Guardian-reading, tofu-eating wokerati” soundbite when defending the Government’s repressive Public Order Bill this week.

The truth is, of course, that from the General Strike to the Miners Strike and beyond, the BBC has always provided a voice for the establishment. Perhaps inevitable given that it is dependent on government support for its very existence.

But it is important to remember that the BBC is not just the news. It’s a supporter of culture, from comedy to classical music, a platform for creativity and it’s a companion for many. It remains the leading broadcaster in the UK in terms of audience share.

Whether that will be the case in the years ahead, however, remains to be seen, as more and more streaming options come online.

And there is a question over the future of the licence fee. The current Tory Government has been chipping away at it for years. That might change if Labour do come to power but even then there is no real certainty.

These pressures on public service broadcasting are not unique to the UK. In France, Emmanuel Macron has talked of abolishing the licence fee that supports Radio France, France Televisions and ARTE. In June union members in Belgium went on strike against proposals by the Flemish government to cut funds to public service broadcaster VRT.

About time, some might say. There are many who want to introduce a subscription model for funding. The question to ask them is what kind of BBC will result? A much smaller, less adventurous organisation surely.

And perhaps you should be careful what you wish for. In a time in which the body politic of the UK could not be more divided, one might argue that the BBC, like the NHS (another organisation under huge financial pressures), is one of the few institutions that helps glue the nation together. In short, is the BBC one of the last remaining examples of actual Britishness there is?