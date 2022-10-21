Sincerest apologies. Yesterday we claimed that this Japanese bullet train, otherwise known as the Shinkansen, is a handy metaphor for the glorious Chancellorship, from start to finish, of Kwasi Kwarteng.

(As we put it: “Whoosh… wheredhego?”)

What we meant to say is that it’s a handy metaphor for the glorious career, from start to finish, of Suella Braverman. (Whoosh… wheredshego?)

Or do we mean Liz Truss…?

Oh, it’s just too confusing...

 