No sooner had Liz Truss stepped back from the podium than a familiar shadow extended across Downing Street.

Surely, just 44 days after officially stepping down as Prime Minister following a succession of blunders, scandals and a police caution, we are not about to see the return of Boris Johnson to number 10?

Given the fact that Johnson signed off with a ‘hasta la vista baby’ (stopping short of adding ‘I’ll be back’) and made cryptic references to Cincinnatus suggests that we have not yet seen the last of the untucked shirt and unruly mop.

That his name has been mentioned so quickly today, no sooner than Truss had bid her farewells, should be taken as another indicator of the terminal decline of the Conservative party.

Collapsing in opinion polls and shorn of credible candidates, its members will again gather next week to determine who will be the UK’s fifth Prime Minister in six years.

How long the next one lasts is anyone’s bet...

