Martin Roche recently retired from a 35-year career in international corporate and financial public relations

RISK is inherent in change. Brexit has demonstrated that. In leaving the EU the UK took a huge risk. To date, the promised benefits have yet to appear. Given the lessons of Brexit, why would businesses in Scotland take another great risk by supporting independence?

On October 17, the Scottish Government published Building a New Scotland: A Stronger Economy with Independence. It is a well-written, well-argued and credible document. But is it persuasive? Is it a balm to those in business uncertain of the promises of independence?

One of the paper’s arguments that many will find compelling is rejoining the EU, a market, the paper points out, that is seven times bigger than the UK’s. But the UK is still our biggest single market.

In 2019 Scotland sold £11 billion worth of goods to the rest of the UK, though we exported £19bn to the EU and other markets. The Scottish Government says the UK will remain a strong post-independence trading partner, with “measures put in place” to smooth the movement of goods between Brexit England and independent Scotland. Achieving that means a cooperative government in London. There can be no guarantee of that, though pressure to find a workable solution will not come from Scotland alone.

English businesses will still want to trade in and sell into Scotland. Scotland represents around 8% to 10% of the UK market for goods. No sensible business voluntarily gives up market share. There is a deal to be done. Take the bluster and hyperbole out of the discussion and sensible people will find sensible accords.

Business also needs to hear that the move from being part of the UK to full Scottish sovereignty will not be a revolution, that changes to matters of fundamental importance to business – for example, employment costs, corporate taxation, capital allowances and capital gains will be consulted on and business seriously listened to. Thousands of questions will need answered. Establishing a highly skilled, well-resourced and efficient team of tax experts to guide business will help deliver the confidence owners and managers seek. It would also give international observers of a newly independent Scotland a practical example of the country’s pragmatism and of its grip on its job. It would deliver a powerful signal to local and foreign investors and financial markets.

A stronger economy with independence is an important evolution of the economic debate around independence. It has though significant gaps, particularly on the detail of business taxation rules and why no mention of developing capital markets in Scotland? A prosperous Scotland surely needs a stock exchange?

Building business confidence is about offering business new benefits and opportunities. And about saying loudly and often that business will be as central to Scotland’s future as the wind that delivers our energy. Both are fundamental to building a better Scotland.