HALLOWEEN is almost here and if you are still ruminating over costume ideas, fret not. This year there is no dearth of topical inspiration.

Imagine this column as the changing room in the magical fancy dress shop frequented by Mr Benn (with me starring as the moustachioed, fez-wearing shopkeeper in this laboured analogy). Step this way and let the adventure begin.

First up: politics. Well, there are three prime ministers (Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak), not to mention three home secretaries (Priti Patel, Grant Shapps and Suella Braverman) and four chancellors (Sunak, Nadhim Zahawi, Kwasi Kwarteng and Jeremy Hunt) to choose from since the summer alone.

If you have enough friends, you could always do a group theme: the anti-Avengers. If donning a stuffy suit or business attire for Halloween feels a bit like a busman’s holiday, there is always the alternative of an off-duty look.

Think Johnson lumbering along the beach in his hoodie and baggy shorts like a mash-up of Chariots of Fire-meets-Frankenstein’s monster. And lest we forget this time last year Sunak, then chancellor, released photographs charting his preparations for the Autumn Budget.

In said images, the now PM teamed Palm Angels plastic slip-ons (a Milan-based streetwear label favoured by Rihanna and Justin Bieber) with thick white sports socks (similar to the ones you get three-for-a-pound at the Barras). This jarring combo fleetingly earned him the nickname: Slider-Man.

Personally, though, I would plump for Downing Street legend Larry the Cat. Yep, I hear you, sexy kitten is a tired Halloween trope but that’s not the vibe we are going for here.

Did you see Larry chase a fox off his turf the other week? This is the bold and audacious energy we all need to be channelling as 2022 gallops towards its finale. In a word: feral.

You could dress up as the gadget of the year: an air fryer. Now, embodying a chunky kitchen appliance may not sound hip, but it is an outfit that will hide a multitude of sins. Bonus: fill your pockets with roast potatoes and a few chicken drumsticks as snacks. Perfect.

Other ideas include a Wordle grid, a pair of Crocs and King Charles’s much-memed sausage fingers (too far?). There is also a raft of TV and film options: Maverick from Top Gun; Rhaenyra Targaryen from House of the Dragon; any of the characters from Stranger Things.

But definitely not Jeffrey Dahmer, the subject of a recent Netflix biographical crime drama. You don’t need me to tell you that dressing up as a serial killer is all kinds of wrong. Well, maybe I do need to spell it out given reports that eBay has had to remove listings for Dahmer costumes.

The “coastal grandmother” lifestyle trend swept the internet earlier this year, encapsulating the effortless chic of Meryl Streep in It’s Complicated/Diane Keaton in Something’s Gotta Give. A relaxed white shirt and a glass of chilled white wine in hand, you are basically good to go. In fact, I think we have a winner.

