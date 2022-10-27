The Diary understands that these are stressful times, though that doesn’t excuse this outrageous personal attack on our nation’s inspirational leader, who just happens to be a rather little fellow.

We ask our readers to remember that Ronnie Corbett, Harry Houdini and Napoleon Bonaparte were all small of stature, though magnificent at their jobs.

(Though, admittedly, it might have been better for Europe if Napoleon had been rubbish at his…)

 