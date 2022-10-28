AT the first gathering of Scotland’s social media aristocrats it took only 15 minutes to loosen me from my iron self-discipline. And so I fell under the influence of a rather audacious Japanese gin they were showcasing at the 9th floor bar of Glasgow’s Radisson Red.

This is the inaugural Scottish Influencers Awards and I’ve turned to old Emporio Armani himself for the day’s apparel but I might as well have been wearing a coal-sack. There is a style bar set by these young and sleek social media wizards and I won’t be reaching it any time soon.

To these young and energetic people I’m formless – marooned somewhere distant in time and space. You see, I’m not on Instagram and I thought Tik-Tok was just another website for young Celtic supporters.

I’m introduced to Laura Boyd, who takes pity on me and says that I’m “a micro-influencer” owing to my Twitter presence. I thank her for her kindness but feel like a teenager who’s been caught out by his mates using a smartphone from 2020.

Laura has been crowned Influencer of the Year for sharing her battle with cancer and campaigning for charity. Like many of those up for their awards, she’s elegant, smart and reassuringly normal. This is Glasgow, after all: air-kissing and micro-hugs are banned.

I’d come to this event thinking it would be shallower than a leprechaun’s paddling pool but it wasn’t like that. It was just a decent day out in the company of friendly young Scots looking sensational and celebrating life after lockdown.

The other great thing about these influencers is that they get the awards and the tears out the way quickly. They don’t hang about getting the after-party started.

It’s too easy for people like me in the mainstream media to trivialise what goes on in this world. The word ‘influencer’ is almost a slur in my world, indicating something not quite real and not quite substantial. This though, is a serious business where the rules of advertising and marketing set by global capitalism have been turned on their head.

There are 75 nominees across 15 categories that cover Scotland’s entire spectrum of entertainment, culture and hospitality. Anyone in the worlds of Scottish politics, media and business who doesn’t engage with it risks becoming irrelevant and marginalised. Perhaps this is why Anas Sarwar is here, and not in any official capacity.

I tell him he seems to be down with the vibe and rocking his Hugo Boss shirt. And for the 100th time I remind myself never to repeat the phrases “down with the vibe” and ‘rocking” when I really mean “wearing”. It’s the linguistic equivalent of dad dancing.

Then the leader of Scottish Labour shares a startling wee social influencer curiosity with me. The Hugo Boss logo on his shirt is inverted. “Was that from a faulty batch,” I ask in a needlessly smartypants way. “No, I think they do it deliberately so that it looks the right way round when you take selfies in the mirror.” Tellt!

Ah yes, the mirrored selfie: another custom from a distant land of which I’ve only heard tell in snatched conversations with my daughters. Anas takes a conventional selfie of us and we agree to meet the following week in the more reassuring terra firma of Holyrood.

I find myself at a table hosted by Midton, the Scottish Design Company. These young executives and creatives are very kind too and indulge my dad jokes. There’s a 30-grand bracelet turning slowly on a plinth in the centre of our table. “That’s a brilliant raffle prize,” I say. It’s not my sharpest line but a couple of them laugh, bless them.

Also here is Marta Scorziello, a lecturer in Fashion and Business at the City of Glasgow College fashion. She also blogs on ‘WhatMartawears_: “There’s a lot of prejudice about social media influencers.” she says. “And that it’s not a real job but merely glam and flim-flam. But this is actually hard work and these people are very talented.

“It takes time and organisation to pick up all those clothes; to showcase them; to work with brands. I think people have to realise that this is a job like any other. Why don’t they criticise television adverts? Influencing is the same thing, just through different channels.

“I know from my work and from the companies that we talk to in college that organisations are putting more and more money into social influencers marketing. It’s what works and it’s not a new concept. This harks back to word of mouth, which is the most powerful marketing tool. And the oldest too.”

I’ve come to this event with my own prejudices too, many of them formed by tales and studies describing a darker side to social media influencing. A report produced by the corporate marketing giants Kepios points to the massive penetration of social media. More than half the world’s population use these platforms and that Instagram, with just a single advert, can reach up to one billion people.

Global influencers in music, film and entertainment can add several zeros to their incomes by using their social media empires to peddle high-end products. They portray a filtered and gilded image of themselves and their lifestyles that can mesmerise their young followers. It’s only in the last few years that the concept of FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) has emerged as a psychological hazard for those whose lives have become increasingly infiltrated by these messages coming at them through dozens of platforms.

Emily Shack, who is considered to be Scotland’s undisputed ‘super-influencer’ is here too. She’s wearing an immaculate, cream suit that would stand out at the Oscars, let alone a Glasgow awards ceremony. She’s aware of the dangers of her profession, but speaks of the positive impact it can make in society. At one point during our conversation she illustrates her initial ignorance about the world of influencers with the phrase “flying Scooby” and so I warm to her.

“I actually hate the word influencer,” she says. “When I started on Instagram it was fashion-blogging. It was while doing some modelling that a friend who loved the outfit I wore, suggested I post it on social media as there were other people making money from posting pictures of their outfits and where they bought them.

“I just started this hoping to maybe get some free clothes from companies. I did it as a hobby for more than year. Then I realised I could make some money doing this. I have no background in fashion and didn’t study it, but I built up a following quickly and found that it was a lovely community of other boys and girls who loved fashion.

“Can I influence someone to look at my page? Yes. But everyone influences someone. This is a self-made industry and, besides, social media is so diverse and has existed for years and is just a form of marketing. It upsets me that people shame and judge social media influencers. Instagram is a very powerful place, but it can also be a very nice and welcoming place.”

She compares this world favourably with the teen mags she consumed as a young teenager. “They were full of stunning super-models and beautiful glossy pictures in unattainable paradises. This also gave young girls glossy and unreal expectations about body image which in turn could have dark consequences. I feel now that the main social media platforms are advocating for real women with real bodies and driving top lingerie brands to be more realistic too.”

Mary McGowne, founder of Vine PR who organised this event, is also vigilant about maintaining standards in this sector. “Each of the award nominees were contacted beforehand and reminded that their content was to be original and creative and that any advertising was declared as such. We’re committed to ensuring that, as these awards develop, they can help drive up standards of transparency and authenticity.”

Another over-riding dynamic emerged throughout this day. These young people are mainly from non-privileged backgrounds. They’re cutting out the middle-men and the ten per-centers and doing it for themselves, armed with little more than their own ballsy attitudes and a natural skill-set of entrepreneurialism, creativity, dynamism and pure energy. They display those qualities that Scots like to think of as national characteristics.

