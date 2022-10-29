Team work
ELON Musk has bought Twitter, the popular social media site where people who have never met get the thrilling opportunity to connect on a deep level by squabbling all day long.
Having already taken over as CEO, Musk is promising major changes and commenced his reign by firing several senior executives
Worried Herald readers may fear the Diary team could be disbanded in a similar fashion.
Fear not!
We’d never get rid of Junior, our 96-year-old copy boy, who has been with us for 80 years, and has almost got a hang of the job.
Another unsackable staff member is Barbara, the ravenous office sheep. Sturdier than any paper shredder or waste disposal unit, she also doesn’t need plugging in.
Then there’s our crack team of reporters. To underline their excellence, here’s a selection of their finest yarns from our archives…
Small order
A READER dining out in Glasgow heard the lady at the next table – obviously not a fan of an entire glass of ice – say to the waiter: “Diet Coke, please. But with very little ice.”
There was clearly a misunderstanding as the waiter returned with an ice cube on a spoon and said: “We don’t have any ice cubes smaller than this.”
Hairy situation
HOLIDAYING in Spain, a reader realised the couple lying next to him at the hotel pool were from Glasgow when the chap, who was exceedingly hirsute, asked his wife to rub sun-tan lotion on his back. After a few seconds rubbing she exclaimed loudly in an unmistakable west coast accent: “Ma goad, Robert. It’s like rubbing custard on a shag-pile carpet.”
Snooty snipe
A READER, sitting on a train near two ladies who embarked at Whitecraigs Station, realised they were discussing a woman of their acquaintance when one of them said disparagingly: “She’s more can of peas than canapes.”
Rough and ruffer
A READER pondered on the reassurance given by a fierce-looking gent in Glasgow who had a menacing-looking dog with him. He told a woman who stopped to pet the animal: “Don’t worry, hen. She only bites folk I set her on.”
Bracer to braces
ENJOYING a drink in a Glasgow pub, a reader heard a young chap further up the bar, who was sipping a soft drink, decline the offer of a whisky with the remark: “I’m allergic to alcohol.”
As this surprised the folk with him, he added the explanation: “Whenever I take it, I break out in handcuffs.”
False proposition
A DAFFY dentures tale. A reader’s wife had just returned from the dentist, so he asked her how her new false teeth were faring.
She replied most confusingly: “Oh, fine. I’m leaving them out until I get used to them.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here