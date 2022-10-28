As the French say, plus ça change, plus c'est la même chose. Here we go again. Rishi Sunak’s first scandal began the moment he stepped into the role of our third Prime Minister in three months thanks to his reappointment of Suella de Vil - sorry, I meant Suella Braverman - as Home Secretary after she had to resign from the Truss government over a serious security breach. We’re back to square one. It’s the same as Johnson and Truss: perpetual scandal standing in the way of any hope of good governance.
The notion that Sunak is ‘the adult in the room’ - as the right-wing press repeats endlessly - is nonsense. He’s as much a chaotic child as his two predecessors. The only difference is Sunak can tuck his shirt in and he’s got that corporate banker glassy calm which the markets love.
It’s not just scandal, however, which shows we’re in for Chaos Mark III, it’s the dangerous positioning Sunak is taking too. He’s refused to go to the world climate summit Cop27 - despite the United Nation’s warning the planet is heading for assured disaster. Truss was accused of ‘ordering’ King Charles to stay away from the summit. So British leadership will be noticeable by its absence.
The Braverman fiasco gives a clear indication of what to expect from Sunak’s administration. Sunak reappointed her Home Secretary six days after she had to resign when it emerged she’d shared sensitive information using her private email address with Tory MP John Hayes. Braverman tried to copy in Hayes’s wife but mistakenly sent the email to a staff member working for another backbencher - who then told the chief whip about the breach. Officials decided the ministerial code was broken.
It’s been reported Braverman leaked top secret plans about cutting Britain’s deficit - information referred to as “incendiary” and “market sensitive”. Contrary to claims that Braverman came forward to admit the breach, it’s been said she only owned up when she was confronted with the evidence. This appears to contradict Sunak’s version of events.
Questions have also been raised over whether the Home Secretary has the trust of MI5. Braverman was reportedly part of a leak inquiry that raised “concern” in the Security Service while she was attorney general. Look, the woman has the nickname ‘Leaky Sue’ in Whitehall, which is hardly a sign she’s to be trusted.
The simple truth is that Braverman was appointed by Sunak to assure his coronation. She’s from the hard right of the party and he needed that caucus onboard in his bid for leadership.
So what matters more to Sunak? Party or country? Party clearly. And is this a man of sound judgement? A ‘safe pair of hands’? Hardly.
Yet if Braverman shows that Sunak is just another chaotic Johnson, careening around Number 10, propping up scandal-hit ministers he should sack, then the PM’s decision to snub Cop27 reveals a man unfit to lead in these times. Even Truss planned to attend.
The UN has just warned that failure by governments around the world to cut greenhouse gas emissions will lead to global heating of 2.5 degrees - far above the 1.5 degree level needed to stave off catastrophe. Just a handful of countries have strengthened their commitments - despite all the promises made at Cop26. The dogs in the street knew the Glasgow summit was a charade - now we’ve proof.
So unlike consecutive leaders of the Tory Party, let’s try and be adult about what’s going on: the Sunak government is the same cabinet of clowns that we had with the last two bozos in Downing Street. That’s the harsh truth.
