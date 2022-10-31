TEACHERS everywhere will have breathed a sigh of relief on behalf of three colleagues recently acquitted in a French court of a charge equivalent to manslaughter.

In 2015, the teachers from a school in the Hull area had led a party of 24 youngsters on an activity trip to Limoges in France. The party had enjoyed hiking and canoeing before tragedy struck during a swim in a local lake. A floating platform overturned, trapping a 12-year-old who later died in hospital.

At their trial, seven, yes seven, years later, prosecutors demanded three-year prison sentences for all three. Prosecutors argued the tragedy was down to their “lack of surveillance.” The judge took a different line, pointing out there was no apparent reason for the platform capsizing, there was a lifeguard on duty and the green flag was flying. The parents were understandably distraught, “I handed over my parental responsibilities to other people.” They were told, “Children would be supervised at all times.”

Like many present and former teachers, my reaction was “there but for the grace of God.” Throughout my career I organised many similar trips. They were a mixture of modest local residentials and adventures to more distant places. We were aware of our responsibilities and tried to plan accordingly, but in the 1970s and early 80s, there were fewer concerns about safety and litigation.

Why did we do it? Cynics who rarely budged from the darker recesses of the staffroom probably opined, “There they go, organising another freebie.” Anyone who has ever done so, will confirm it’s far from a holiday. Most teachers who organise and lead trips, believe in their educational and socialisation value. Teachers and pupils see one another in a different light and there are spin-offs back in the classroom.

Trips are especially valuable for youngsters who for financial or other reasons, are unlikely to have the experience. Many party leaders go out of their way to ensure cost doesn’t rule out pupils who would benefit. There’s a great sense of satisfaction if all goes well.

Nearly 40 years on, I occasionally bump into former pupils of an inner-city school who were part of our 1970s Aberdeen to Athens odyssey. Often, that trip is one of the first things they want to talk about. Their first flight and the “negotiation” with an Acropolis gate keeper as to why 80 of us should be allowed to enter, even though I’d left the group permit at the hotel. As I recall it, “Aberdeen, Scotland” did the trick. There was the enquiry of a taverna owner whether we could bring children to his Greek night. “No problem, children very welcome. How many?” Understandably, he was astonished to learn a female colleague and I had 80 children. Diplomacy can be required.

One afternoon we took the youngsters to the beach. Within minutes, a group of senior girls approached with a tricky request, “Mr Marr, can we go topless?” Answers to that one on a postcard, please. There can be the occasional heart-stopping moment. I’ll never forget counting a large group off a ferry at Dover and discovering we were one short. A search of the ship found him asleep in a toilet, but it did prompt the question, why do I do this?

I fully understand why present-day teachers might be reluctant to place themselves in situations where they could be held culpable, possibly criminally, for anything going wrong. When I was organising trips, the safety and legal climates were very different and yes, slacker. That’s not to say modern standards are wrong, but they are a huge disincentive for teachers wishing to broaden youngsters’ experiences and horizons.

Teachers are also poorer for not having worked and lived with their pupils in different surroundings. The private sector has never lost sight of the value of out-of-school and out-of-hours learning. The experiences of the already privileged are thereby enhanced even further. Trips and other out-of-school activities do continue, but in a more limited and constricted form. It’s a great shame. As one former pupil, now in her 50s, reflected, “About the only thing I remember from school are the trips.” Says it all, really.

