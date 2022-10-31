TO the untamed wilds of the TV landscape we stray, stumbling upon a late night GB News programme titled Headliners, the scene of a heated weekend debate regarding the merits of further education.
The discussion, between a bunch of comedians, is hosted by a chap named Mark Dolan, who recalls enjoying himself thoroughly at Edinburgh Uni, though graduating with a less-than-perfect 2/2 in Politics.
He admits it was a “waste of taxpayers' money, for which I’d like to apologise. I’ll refund the money sometime”.
Panel member Leo Kearse recalls his own undergraduate days, bagging a Film and Media Studies degree from another of Scotland’s esteemed seats of learning.
Says Leo, dismissively: “No offence to the University of Stirling, but they don’t call it the Harvard of the north.”
With that kind of attitude, it’s a wonder Stirling let him keep his degree.
Cutting comment
DECIDING to grapple with the greenery in his overgrown garden, Ken McLean, from Denny, near Falkirk, concluded he would first need to buy a lawnmower to replace the elderly model he bought in 1985.
Like many canny customers, Ken first perused Which? magazine, which analyses products then advises on the best buys.
“I was relieved to discover,” says Ken, “that their reviews were all based on extensive field testing.”
Salad days
WE’RE discussing the discombobulating discovery that the universe is expanding faster than scientists previously assumed.
Says Norman Dryden, from Edinburgh: “Anyone who has ever chopped up a small cabbage and then surveyed the resulting mountain of greenery will know that, with the recent vast increase in the number of vegetarians and vegans, the universe has to expand to make room for the coleslaw.”
Money matters
DIARY correspondent David Donaldson was in Poundland purchasing spooky Hallowe’en masks (you are never too old to go guising). He spied two women complaining about prices rocketing on many of the items.
"The wey things are goin',” sighed one lady, “they'll have to ca' it ‘Used To Be A Poundland’."
Clocking off
BEING a thoughtful daughter, reader Melissa Roberts phoned her elderly father to remind him the clocks went back at the weekend.
“Oh goody,” said dad. “This is the six months of the year when my watch tells the right time.”
Loopy lingo
A MENTION of the peculiarities of a certain word inspires Eric MacDonald to ask: “Has anyone ever been overwhelmingly underwhelmed?”
Animal magic
IMPRESSED with her purchase of a new sat nav, reader Nicola Munro says: “It’s really accurate, for I drove past a zoo and it said ‘bear left’.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here