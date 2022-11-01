Anne Gallacher is Director, Luminate

TUCKED away in woodland in Bishopton is a new sculpture trail. The 10 pieces hold the memories and creativity of armed forces veterans, reflecting careers spanning the world and stories now captured in perspex, wood and clay. Wooden birds roost leaving trailing flight paths, soapstone engravings sit with stones from near and far.

Collaborating with professional artists, the sculptures were made by residents at Erskine, whose care homes support older veterans including many living with dementia. Artists Gill White and James Winnett worked with Erskine residents over three years, resulting in truly collaborative final pieces.

The Erskine sculpture trail demonstrates that projects led by professional artists with older people are a stimulus that rewards everyone, and adds to the growing evidence of the positive impact that creativity has as we age.

But "Creative Ageing" is a great deal more than social care programmes, important as these are. It is an international movement, with cultural organisations worldwide developing programmes and sharing learning. And it is not as simple as it might seem to have a population creatively engaged for the entirety of their lives.

The National Household Survey shows that we undertake less creative activity as we age. In a country that is home to world-famous arts festivals and companies, it seems paradoxical that engagement with the creative arts should fall away.

In Scotland, we hear from older professional artists who struggle to find professional development opportunities, especially those coming to their artistic careers later in life or aiming to move into new creative areas.

We also hear from older people who want high-quality, artist-led activities all year round, as they find them both stimulating and inspiring. And the evidence linking creative activities to the inclusion and wellbeing of older people in our communities continues to grow.

Luminate believes that everyone has the right to engage in the arts or creative activities regardless of age or circumstance. Creativity does not have a use-by date. It drives imagination, inspiration and innovation which are all desirable in a small nation intent on being a great place to live, and it would be short-sighted not to extend this across all age groups.

Access to the arts is a right, but one that isn’t always acted on. However, when barriers are removed – for example through accessible programmes, placing arts professionals in communities or supporting new artistic voices – older people have what it takes. Luminate has been proud to see people take up later life opportunities, developing skills and finding new creative voices as playwrights, musicians, dancers and artists; and we have seen even more older people engage with a performance, a story, a sculpture and find a connection to aspects of themselves and to others.

A nation that values the imagination of its people is a nation of ideas, and ideas are the motors of change. If people can remain engaged, heard and able to contribute throughout their lives then the mutual benefits to society and individuals will be a story worth telling, creatively.