Douglas Chapman is SNP MP for Dunfermline and West Fife and the party’s small business, enterprise and innovation spokesperson
POOR payment practices can have devastating consequences for small businesses.
Research by the Federation of Small Businesses has revealed that more than half of SMEs across the UK suffer crippling cash flow issues due to late payments of invoices, with figures showing that in that last 18 months to two years, almost half a million businesses have gone bust due to this issue. Earlier this year, the FSB warned that one in 10 Scottish firms had reported that late payment was threatening the viability of their business.
With business confidence at an all-time low due to slow recovery from the pandemic, the bludgeoning Brexit effect, and now a cost of living and energy crisis, this is no minor matter, rocked further by instability across the UK from a Westminster Government in flux, our third PM in as many months and the recent loss of the Small Business Minister position.
Restructuring trade body R3 recently reported that in Scotland alone, 1.7 million invoices were overdue in the third quarter of this year. These poor payment practices can lead to shattering consequences for SMEs in terms of their operating costs, how they service their debt and pay their staff and suppliers, not to mention their own mental health and the threat of shutting up shop for good.
Last week at Westminster I was pleased to host a round table discussion on this matter with ACCA, the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, organised by Susan Love, the Strategic Lead for ACCA in Scotland. Guests included accountancy representatives from across the UK, small business leaders and the Small Business Commissioner, Liz Barclay. Our discussion covered vital issues on this cash crisis for smaller firms, sharing feedback from accountants and the firms they support to find solutions to improve this broken payment culture. As a result, Liz Barclay and Elaine Cromwell, Partner at Thomson Cooper in Dunfermline in my constituency, plan to discuss further Elaine’s suggestion of an accessible toolbox for SMEs including information on cashflow management and negotiating terms with larger customers.
At present, the UK Government’s voluntary Prompt Payment Code recommends paying SMEs within 30 days. Liz Barclay certainly thinks that this code does not go far enough and that the whole payment culture needs to change. She points out that often small firms sign up to payment terms with larger firms and either don’t feel confident enough to negotiate good terms or don’t realise before it is too late that the big guys have stated 60, 90 or even 120 days payment for services or goods.
Beyond the endless rhetoric from the UK Government on growth and prosperity, the cold, hard reality means we can’t have a thriving economy without a practical, solution-focused approach on tackling poor payment practices. Paying within 30 days would have a hugely positive effect on our SMEs, would nourish an ethical and more transparent business environment and consequently allow more small firms to survive and grow. Without this fundamental shift, the forecast remains neither strong or stable.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here