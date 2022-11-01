PRINCE Harry’s forthcoming magnum opus (or should that be magnum grumpus?) is priced at £28. That’s 10 quid more than the new Stephen King hardback, and at least with Stevie you’re guaranteed the occasional scene where an icky critter slithers out of the darkness to do something diabolical that will definitely need mopping-up afterwards.

Then again, I suppose Harry’s autobiography will also involve scary creatures – skeletons leaping from his closet, for instance.

What else can we expect? Well, the title provides a substantial clue. It’s called "Spare", as in "the heir and a spare", a term used in royal circles to describe both the person next in line to the throne, along with the "spare", someone to take over in the eventuality of an unfortunate occurrence within the lineage. Essentially it’s the regal equivalent of keeping a tyre in the boot of your Ford Fiesta in case there’s a blowout on the M8.

It seems that Harry will be using his book to bemoan the fact that stuffy, archaic protocol has forced him to play second fiddle to big bruv Will.

It’s understandable that this frustrates Harry, the more charismatic sibling; at times it must feel as though a stage spotlight has condemned Hamlet to the shadows, while focusing the intensity of its glare on a pot plant decorating the Elsinor throne room.

Yet is it really such a big deal, not being such a big deal? Is being deprived of adulation an abuse of Harry’s human rights?

Possibly not.

He still has that mansion in California, after all, conveniently close to his current polo club. (That’s not an organisation that celebrates mints with holes in them, by the way.)

Harry doesn’t deserve our pity. Though we shouldn’t condemn him, either. For this yearning to have an audience, your own personal theme tune, a red carpet endlessly rolling out in front of every step you take … this is now the universal urge. In the West, at least. (People in poor countries haven’t caught up yet, and are still more concerned about a lack of food and shelter. How dreadfully old school.)

Twitter, Instagram and YouTube provide the teeming masses with the hope that they’ll be thrust from obscurity into relevancy. You’re only ever one podcast away from immortality.

This need to be noticed hasn’t always been so prevalent. Vaudeville comedian George Burns was a funny fella, yet he was content to take a backseat to his equally amusing wife, Gracie.

And when Gracie died, George played straight-man to his own cigar. Though, to be fair, it was an impressive cigar.

There’s also the example of John le Carré. Two books were recently published about the spy writer, who died in 2020.

The front covers of the books don’t mention the celebrated author’s late wife, Valérie, yet without fanfare she collaborated on the majority of his novels, a fact revealed only after she died.

A life devoid of fame is not a life deprived of meaning, and clearly good work and good deeds are ends in themselves.

Which is why I’ve decided to forego having a photo byline printed along with this article.

Actually, scrub that.

I wouldn’t want The Herald replacing me with a pot plant or cigar …