Nick Stapleton is managing director of Scottish IT firm ETB Technologies

LIKE many business owners, I braced myself for some severe blows as Brexit finally came to pass in January 2020. As someone who trades extensively with EU countries, I expected the impact on our operations to be significant.

As suspected, a drop-off in sales was immediate.

Then the pandemic hit, and the sudden rise in remote working meant increased demand on IT. For us, this temporarily masked the problems caused by Brexit, at least when it came to loss of revenue. But many Brexit-related problems are still bubbling away under the surface, almost three years later.

Red-tape issues are glaringly obvious. We have spent a lot of time educating our clients on new procedures, as government guidance was so unclear. Paperwork from couriers can be incomplete or incorrect, which can cause delivery delays – although we’re keeping on top of that. When it comes to imports, we need our suppliers to fill out extra forms. With exports, we are never sure which port our goods are to go through, as each country has its own interpretation of the rules.

ETB is based in a small rural town in Kirkcudbrightshire and sells refurbished IT equipment globally. We are a major employer in our area, but we hardly do any local business. Last year we shipped to 76 countries.

We’ve put off creating an EU base for the business, as we want to keep jobs here in Scotland. However, many of our EU clients want to buy directly from Europe for simplicity, so it feels inevitable that we will follow many other UK-based businesses – unless the Government takes steps to make dealing with the EU as easy as it was pre-Brexit.

And now we are being hit again, as yet more uncertainty looms on the horizon in the form of Indyref 2 – and it’s the potential for a repeat of similar trade issues that’s keeping me awake at night.

Politicians must consider the very real risk of Scottish businesses moving in their droves to England to avoid this recurring headache. As a business based close to the border, I know other companies who are actively considering it.

Nearly half of our sales are within the UK, with only a tiny percentage of those within Scotland. That means ease of trade with the rest of the UK is of vital importance.

We are already hearing customers say it’s just too logistically difficult to get products to Northern Ireland due to trade regulations. The same simply cannot happen with England and Wales.

I’m hugely uneasy about the effects independence might have not just on businesses like mine, but on Scotland’s wider economy.

The Scottish Government must pledge to listen to the business community and learn from the mistakes of Brexit. This conversation must happen before any referendum, so people have a clearer picture on what they’re actually voting for.

For me, that means cast-iron reassurance that trade with England and Wales will be as easy in an independent Scotland as it is today.