I WAS touched – reader’s voice: “Yes, you seem to be” – by a tear-filled letter in a London paper about the latest service apparently disappearing from our high streets: the traditional barber

Can this be true? One sees the ilk, or ersatz versions, advertising their presence. Some are “Turkish” barbers, which one imagines feature scalding water and cut-throat razors. Perhaps not.

This letter-writing chap had gone into an establishment that did indeed say “Gentlemen’s barber” above the door. However, immediately on entering, he sensed something wasn’t right.

Though the shop was empty, he was asked if he’d made an appointment, and was then invited to do so – for that very moment. In the waiting area, there was nothing to read, just a television blaring out the latest histrionic hysteria from the BBC.

Summoned to the chair at last, he described his usual haircut, but was asked instead what number he wanted. I remember that. It referred to the cut of the razor that they planned to run over your head like, as the chap said, “a lawnmower”. I used to make them use scissors, a tool with which many seemed unfamiliar.

Anyway, poor fellow’s heid got a terrible mangling, but he did as we all did in such circumstances, when shown the damage in a mirror: he said it was great, lovely, thanks. Then he went home and wept, wondering: “Where can I find a traditional barber who can trim hair without recourse to power tools?”

Though there are re-imagined traditional barbers around, they’re not like the originals. And even these recent versions are vastly outnumbered now by “hairdressing salons”, once the province of the womenfolk but now inflicted on men. He counted six on one street.

I remember the discomfort on entering these. And, oh, the cost! One left me out of funds for the rest of the week. Then there was the embarrassment – putting my heid the wrong way into the sink – and the bewilderment on being asked if one wanted highlights, blow-drying, some “product” on it. What kind of product? Beans? Toothpaste? I never asked. Just said no to it all.

In the past, traditional barbers supposedly offered: “Something for the weekend, sir?” This referred to prophylactics. I was never offered these. Once, the chap was about to, but took a second look and muttered: “Perhaps not.” Offered me a good book instead. Another offered me a wig.

I cut my own own hair now and have done so for many years. The irony is that I use a power tool: an upside down beard trimmer. No other way to do it, and it has perforce to be done blind. The result is a mess but, by pouring a small vat of gel (“product”) on it daily, I impose a greasy kind of order cranium-side.

Many years ago, I promised myself that, when I was old, I’d grow my hair long again, recreating my Elvish days when I was follicularly carefree. One sees older chaps still bravely flying their freak flag. But, come the time, I fear I’ll lack the courage, and will continue reaching for the upside down beard trimmer.

Home Alone

ON yonder YouTube I’VE been watching on colourised film urban street scenes from the past.

It’s fascinating to see how all the men, bar none, have hats and moustaches. Men: we’re like sheep, so we are. Reader’s voice: “Sheep don’t have hats and moustaches.” Yes, but they would if they could.

Watching these films is like time travelling. Another thing one notices in these street scenes – my latest viewing being Liverpool in 1898 – is that no one gets a minute to themselves. It’s all crowds. It’s always social, every minute of the day: at home, at work, on the streets. And folk just hung about on the streets, being there, among other folk.

How things have changed in 100-odd years. We live individuated lives now. Apart from malevolent neds at night, or the junkies and alkies at the fit o’ Leith Walk, no one hangs about in the street.

We stay home, even working there now, remote from our colleagues, never mind our friends. Advanced societies, basically Scandinavia, are the most individuated, with many single-occupancy households, so it’s probably the way the whole world will go eventually. But is it for the best?

Home alone, one has Alexa or one’s Lord of the Rings figurines with whom to converse. But is it enough?

Perhaps, for the good of our health, there’ll come a time when the Government has to cajole people out of their houses, sending them notification that, under the terms of the Loafers’ Act, it’s their turn to stand about on the street for the forthcoming week. You’d get a small allowance for sandwiches or a steak bake.

Then, too late, the Government realises that bringing us all together has fomented conversations about revolution. Tanks are sent in. The Loafers’ Act is repealed. Henceforth, we must stay in our houses. Forever.

In the meantime, making one last stand, and following the example of the crowd in Monty Python’s Life of Brian, let us all affirm in unison: “We’re all individuals!” Lone voice: “I’m not.”

Scotland is a scary place

Scotophobia peaked in Englandshire this week, with reports that a Hampshire woman feels sick and has heart palpitations whenever she hears the accent. Visiting the country, meanwhile, would be her “worst nightmare”. After visiting a couple of Scottish towns recently ourselves, we take her point. Mind you, accent-wise, she could visit the posher parts of Edinburgh safely enough.

Alien antics

Earthlings talking to aliens would be like ants trying small talk with humans, say astrophysicists. They’d be way more advanced than us. How so? What if they were rubbish? What if they communicated by waving tentacles? Ants communicate through squidging chemicals at each other. That’s what we should tell the aliens: “Talk to the ant.”

House of hot air

As punters are tellt to cut back on heating, the Hoose o’ Commons swelters at 30C, with windows left open so the inmates can cool down. And, of course, the taxpayer picks up the tab. Meanwhile, if the energy crisis prompts a lowering of temperatures in Britain’s traditionally tropical interiors, it won’t have been all bad.

Happy birds

As a lover of garden birds, your correspondent was glad to read that seeing or hearing the wee beasties lifts our spirits. So said a report by King’s College London. I put out plentiful food for the little creatures, whose own scientists report that it lifts the spirits to be around Herald journalists.

Happier days

Collins Dictionary’s word of the year is “permacrisis” – “an extended period of instability and insecurity”. Sign of the times. In the 1950s, crises were unknown. Britons had "never had it so good". Politicians spoke without interruption. Instead of downloading music, everyone whistled. Money? Couldn’t give it away. It was a time of permapeace. Shame it didn’t last.

Our columns are a platform for writers to express their opinions. They do not necessarily represent the views of The Herald.